All iPhone 14 models tipped to get 120Hz displays, 6GB of RAM

We probably won't see the iPhone 14 handsets appear until September, but we're seeing plenty of leaks and rumors in the meantime. Now we've got news of upgrades potentially coming to all the models in the iPhone 14 range.

As per a report from analyst Jeff Pu seen by MacRumors, every edition of the iPhone 14 is going to come with a 120Hz ProMotion display – a feature that is currently an exclusive on the Pro and Pro Max models when it comes to the iPhone 13.

ProMotion means that refresh rates can be adjusted as required, depending on what's on the screen at the time. The feature can also help with battery life management by dropping the refresh rate down to a lower level for displaying static content.

Up the RAM

The same research note predicts that the two cheapest iPhone 14 models are going to come with 6GB of RAM rather than 4GB, which is what the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have. There apparently won't be any change here for the Pro models.

While the iPhone line-up is expected to change this year, we'll still have two cheaper models and two more expensive Pro models – the iPhone 14, the larger iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Max is effectively replacing the iPhone 13 mini in the range.

That's the rumor, at least. As per earlier leaks, Pu expects the Pro and Pro Max models to get an upgraded rear camera module, featuring a 48MP main sensor. These models could also start with 256GB of internal storage, up from 128GB.

Analysis: what to expect from the iPhone 14

The iPhone 13 only made its bow in September 2021, but we've already heard plenty about what to expect from its successor – including the change in the four models that are going to go on sale that we've already mentioned above.

Recently we've heard that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max might drop the familiar display notch and instead rely on two smaller cutouts – a circular one and a pill-shaped one – to house the selfie camera, the Face ID technology, and everything else that currently fits in the notch.

Sticking with the more expensive models, the word is that they might get even more expensive this year. The iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to be starting at $1,099 in the US (up from $999), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is apparently going to cost $1,199 and up in the US (compared with $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max).

There are still a lot of questions around what we should expect from the iPhone 14 Max, the new model apparently coming this year. Right now it would simply seem to be a version of the iPhone 14 with a bigger screen.