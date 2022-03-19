Wales vs Italy live stream: how to watch Six Nations from anywhere now

Super Saturday kicks off in Cardiff with a bittersweet affair, as Wales welcome Alun Wyn Jones to the fold but take the field as defending champions for the last time. They host Italy, who almost notched their maiden victory last weekend, and you can read on as our guide explains how to watch a Wales vs Italy live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK.
- Wales vs Italy free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | RTÉ Player (IRE)
The nail-biting finale that Wales fans had been hoping for wasn't to be, but Wayne Pivac's men can still give the home faithful something to cheer about, on the day that Jones wins his 150th cap and Dan Biggar, who retains the captaincy, wins his 100th.
Date: Saturday, March 19
Time: 2.15pm GMT / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT / 3.15am NZDT
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | RTÉ Player (Ireland)
Global live streams: Sky Sport (NZ) | Stan Sport (AU) | Peacock or CNBC via FuboTV FREE trial (US) | DAZN (CA)
Watch anywhere: try the No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial
That said, the Azzurri made things rather interesting against Scotland a week ago, crossing the whitewash three times in an unexpectedly entertaining 33-22 defeat. That's two more tries than they'd managed in their previous three games.
Another positive performance from Kieran Crowley's men would go a long way as Italy's long-term future in the tournament continues to be questioned. Could they even spring an upset at the home of the outgoing champions?
Strap in for Super Saturday (pace yourselves) and follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Wales vs Italy live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.
How to watch Wales vs Italy: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK
Wales vs Italy is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon.
You can also live stream Wales vs Italy on BBC iPlayer, which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Welsh-language coverage is available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer.
Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.
How to watch Wales vs Italy from outside your country
We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.
Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.
Use a VPN to live stream Wales vs Italy from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to use a VPN
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.
How to watch Wales vs Italy: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland
Wales vs Italy is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon.
You can also live stream Wales vs Italy on RTÉ Player, which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps.
Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.
How to live stream Six Nations rugby in the US
Rugby fans in the US can live stream Wales vs Italy on Peacock TV, with kick-off set for 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning.
Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Six Nations 2022, but also loads of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports.
- Click through to Peacock TV to start watching now
Wales vs Italy is also being shown live on CNBC.
If you don't have the channel on cable, over-the-top streaming service fuboTV carries it along with more than 100 other channels, and better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial.
If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.
- Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US with a VPN
How to watch a Wales vs Italy Six Nations live stream in Australia
In Australia you can watch Wales vs Italy on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial.
How to watch Six Nations: live stream Wales vs Italy in New Zealand
Sky Sport is showing the Wales vs Italy game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.15am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.
How to live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada
Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Wales vs Italy in Canada, with kick-off set for 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning.
And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year.
DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL!
It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).