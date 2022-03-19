Wales vs Italy live stream: how to watch Six Nations from anywhere now

Super Saturday kicks off in Cardiff with a bittersweet affair, as Wales welcome Alun Wyn Jones to the fold but take the field as defending champions for the last time. They host Italy, who almost notched their maiden victory last weekend, and you can read on as our guide explains how to watch a Wales vs Italy live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK.

The nail-biting finale that Wales fans had been hoping for wasn't to be, but Wayne Pivac's men can still give the home faithful something to cheer about, on the day that Jones wins his 150th cap and Dan Biggar, who retains the captaincy, wins his 100th.

That said, the Azzurri made things rather interesting against Scotland a week ago, crossing the whitewash three times in an unexpectedly entertaining 33-22 defeat. That's two more tries than they'd managed in their previous three games.

Another positive performance from Kieran Crowley's men would go a long way as Italy's long-term future in the tournament continues to be questioned. Could they even spring an upset at the home of the outgoing champions?

Strap in for Super Saturday (pace yourselves) and follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Wales vs Italy live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch Wales vs Italy: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

Wales vs Italy is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream Wales vs Italy on BBC iPlayer, which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Welsh-language coverage is available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch Wales vs Italy from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Wales vs Italy from anywhere

How to watch Wales vs Italy: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

Wales vs Italy is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream Wales vs Italy on RTÉ Player, which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in the US

How to watch a Wales vs Italy Six Nations live stream in Australia

In Australia you can watch Wales vs Italy on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream Wales vs Italy in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Wales vs Italy game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.15am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.

