20 essential Facebook tips and tricks

If you aren't already intimately acquainted with Facebook's privacy settings, make sure that changes: they're born of countless software engineering hours and are the best way to stop that one annoying relative who misunderstands all your cool Internet Speak and posts stickers of robots falling over on every status update.

Hit the button next to Post (it shows your current settings, so it might say Friends or Public or Custom), choose Custom and you can specify exactly who you do and don't want to see what you're saying. You can also create lists of annoying people to hide things from regularly, and its available on mobile too.

