How to watch your own streaming TV in a hotel

When most people get into a hotel room they check-out the bathroom and see if there's a power point near the bed to charge-up their phone. Now you can add another task; check the sides (or round the back) of the room's TV for USB slots. Sadly, some made-for-hotels TVs don't have any, at least none that are functional (the pricier the hotel, the less likely you are to find them), but you've a 50/50 chance.

Cheaper hotels and AirBnB places are much more likely to have regular living room TVs, with USB slots. You then just change the live input to USB using the remote and pray to the God of format decoders that the TV's software plays nicely with the file formats you have on the stick.

Light travelers will prefer a keyring-style USB stick that's easy to carry around, but if you're planning a long trip, Kingston's brand new DataTraveler Ultimate GT USB stick might appeal. It holds a stunning 2TB of files; that's well over 2,000 hours of video.