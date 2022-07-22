How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream 2nd ODI cricket online from anywhere

Rassie van der Dussen put on a clinical batting display to pile further pressure on Jos Buttler, under whose captaincy England have lost five of seven one-day internationals this month alone. The Proteas were patient and canny, and Keshav Maharaj now has the chance to lead South Africa to their first white-ball series triumph on English soil since 1998. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch an England vs South Africa live stream for the 2nd ODI online from anywhere.

Over the course of three energy-sapping hours at a scorching Riverside Ground, van der Dussen accumulated a career-best 134 of South Africa's 333 total, without a single six struck. Flashy it most certainly wasn't, but it was a masterclass from Rassie, who combined with Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram to quietly devastating effect.

England were handed a lifeline when David Miller dropped Jonny Bairstow when he was on 18, and though he managed to rack up a 63, a scored bettered only by Joe Root's 86, England's chase collapsed after the dismissals of their top order. Ben Stokes' five off 11 balls on his final ODI appearance was the final nail in the coffin.

Conditions will be far more favorable to England at Old Trafford, and after a painful start to his fledgling captaincy, Buttler and England need to find a way to stop the rot. Three consecutive white-ball series defeats were not what Buttler had in mind when he took the reins from Eoin Morgan. Follow our guide for all the details you need to watch England vs South Africa and get a 2nd ODI live stream from wherever you are.

1st ODI : South Africa won by 62 runs

: South Africa won by 62 runs 2nd ODI : Friday, July 22 – Old Trafford, Manchester – 1pm BST / 2pm SAST

: Friday, July 22 – Old Trafford, Manchester – 1pm BST / 2pm SAST 3rd ODI: Sunday, July 24 – Headingley, Leeds – 11am BST / 12pm SAST

How to watch England vs South Africa in Australia for FREE

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch England vs South Africa on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 10pm AEST on Friday night for the 2nd ODI. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch England vs South Africa ODI cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official England vs South Africa broadcasting options for the UK, South Africa, US, India and New Zealand, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream ODI cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of the England vs South Africa series. Play gets underway at 1pm BST on Friday afternoon for the 2nd ODI, with Sky's coverage starting at 12.30pm. You can choose your plan and sign up on the Sky website (opens in new tab). And if you can't watch on TV, the Sky Go app has you covered so that you can watch on your laptop, mobile, tablet, Xbox or PS4. If you're looking to watch the England vs South Africa series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (opens in new tab). And if you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to safely live stream the action.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch England vs Proteas: live stream ODI cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the England vs Proteas 2nd ODI in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport, with play set to get underway at 2pm SAST on Friday afternoon. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

England vs South Africa live stream: how to watch ODI cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the England vs South Africa series, with play set to begin at 5.30pm IST on Friday evening for the 2nd ODI. Sony Six (opens in new tab) and Sony Six HD will telecast with English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will offer matches with Hindi commentary, and lastly Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD will broadcast in regional languages. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch England vs South Africa live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

England vs South Africa live stream: where to watch ODI cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is where cricket fans can watch England vs South Africa live in the US, with play starting at 8am ET / 5am PT on Friday morning for the 2nd ODI. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - with your first month currently available with a 50% discount (opens in new tab).

How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream 2nd ODI in New Zealand