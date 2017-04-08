How to browse the internet safely in macOS

Although Macs are generally less prone to malware and viruses, the Safari browser can be exploited through malicious code and can display annoying pop up ads. It’s also fairly easy by default for someone to retrieve your browsing history and see files you’ve downloaded.

In this guide, we’re going to explore some ways to make your browsing experience more secure. Before starting out, do make sure you have the most recent version of macOS and the Safari browser by opening the Mac App Store and clicking “Updates”. This way you’ll have access to Safari’s latest security features.