How to set up iCloud Family Sharing on a Mac

Remember when you were the only person in your family who had Apple hardware? Those days, we're sure, are a distant memory now: your partner's been iPhoned up for years, and between the various members of your household you've probably amassed everything from iPods to iMacs or MacBook Pros for work, study or play.

It's great that everybody's got the Apple bug, of course, but how do you ensure that stuff bought on Apple thing X can be shared on Apple thing Y, or that everybody is kept in the loop when it comes to family photos?

The short answer is Family Sharing (for the iCloud), and the long answer is Family Sharing too. What this does is link everybody else's Apple ID to yours, so when they buy an app or something from iTunes it's your card, as the family organiser, that takes the hit.

Check out our Mac help and support guides for more Mac tips and tricks

Family Sharing enables you to approve or deny your kids' requests for in-app purchases; to watch or listen to purchased content from your iOS devices or Macs on Apple TV and vice versa; to share the same Mac and iOS apps among multiple devices; and to have a single photo album that's shared by everybody.

You can also hide content from family members, which is handy if you want to share your videos of Peppa Pig but not the Kill Bill movies.

As you'll see, Family Sharing is simple to set up; usually it's just a matter of providing the appropriate Apple IDs for the people you want to share with. You can also create accounts for under-13s, who aren't allowed iTunes accounts, but there are two caveats: you need a credit card (not a debit card) to prove that you're a grown-up, and those accounts can't be removed from Family Sharing without a phone call to Apple Support.

Share (almost) everything

We think Family Sharing is great, but it does have limits. Extra iCloud storage you've paid for can't be divvied up between your loved ones as it's tied to your account. You can't share a personal Apple Music subscription either: you'll need a family sub to play it on more than one device at a time (to get one, open iTunes and go to Store > View Account, then click Manage next to Subscriptions).

Family Sharing doesn't work across regions, so if your kids are in the US, say, they can't access your purchases from Apple's UK stores, and it only supports devices that run OS X 10.10 Yosemite or iOS 8 or later versions.