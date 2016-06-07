How to fix Mac boot-up problems in Recovery Mode

Recovery is a set of tools you can depend on in a rare emergency — typically when something drastic stops you getting into OS X. It looks a lot like OS X proper, but its capabilities are limited to essential maintenance tools that help you get up and running after a critical problem. It's even possible to download and reinstall the whole operating system.

If the prospect of fixing something you don't understand is daunting, there's one feature you'll find invaluable: its the web browser. Using it, you can go online to book a Genius Bar appointment at one of Apple's retail stores, or look up the contact details of an authorized repair center if there are no stores close to you.

Recovery offers other features we'll walk you through, including the ability to reset any user account's password. While this is undoubtedly useful, it also poses a security risk to the files stored on your Mac if someone accesses it.

Quick look at Recovery Mode

A. Reinstall OS X

Recovery provides three ways to reinstall OS X: rolling back to an earlier state using Time Machine; installing OS X over itself to fix some problems; and erasing the internal storage first for a completely clean start.

B. Research a Problem

The Safari web browser is available in Recovery to research common problems.

C. Disk Utility

You can run diagnostic scans of your Mac's storage, or erase it altogether.

D. Additional Utilities

Firmware Password Utility increases security; Network Utility tests connectivity; and Terminal is a text-driven way to perform a detailed diagnosis.

For more tips on fixing Mac boot-up problems, check out our guide on how to fix a Mac that won't start.