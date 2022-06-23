Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2022 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

Everyone's favorite Gen Z icon Billie Eilish headlines the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this Friday. Eilish is the youngest performer ever to headline at Worthy Farm, and for a hefty chunk of the expected 200,000+ attendees she'll be at the very top of their must-watch lists. If you're not wading through the mud though, there's a super simple way of catching the set from the comfort of your living room (wellington boots optional). Just follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2022 Billie Eilish live stream online wherever you are.
Date and time: Friday, June 24, 10.15pm
Venue: Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset
FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)
Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab)
Despite having not released a fresh album in 2022, Billie Eilish is still riding a cresting wave from the release of 2021's Happier Than Ever. Thanks to this, we expect this year's hour-and-a-half set to be quite a departure from 2019's excellent performance – but we wouldn't be surprised if the odd Bury a Friend or Bad Guy snuck it's way onto the setlist.
Considering the reception she garnered at the smaller Other Stage three years ago, we expect a sea of fans to flock to the Pyramid Stage. However, those staying at home will likely be feeling fairly smug as. Despite the unrivalled atmosphere, a tens of thousands-strong crowd can be tricky to navigate.
Those sparing themselves from the throng can still catch Billie Eilish's headline set from home, so read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Billie Eilish Glastonbury live stream from anywhere - starting with how to watch Billie Eilish for FREE in the UK.
How to watch Billie Eilish for FREE in the UK
As ever, Glastonbury is being shown for free in the UK across BBC One, Two, Three and Four. Coverage of Billie Eilish's performance begins at 10pm BST Friday on BBC Two, with an expected start time of 10.15pm.
That means you can live stream all of the action on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). It's free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).
Not in the UK right now? No worries – you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.
How to watch a Billie Eilish live stream from anywhere
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Billie Eilish's Glastonbury 2022 performance from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.
It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Can I watch Billie Eilish in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?
Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely.
If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service (opens in new tab) providers as described above.