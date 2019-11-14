The cheapest robot vacuum sales and deals for Black Friday 2019

This time of year is excellent for watching the cheapest robot vacuum sales drop prices to their lowest points on a range of models. So if you'd like a little robo minion to help with the cleaning around the home, then take a look at our guide that rounds up the best offers from around the net.

Robot vacuum cleaners are brilliant things, most of the time. They take one of our most hated chores and handle it for us, and provided you don’t let them glide over dog poo they’re generally a joy to have. However, some robots are smarter than others: our cheap Vileda spends most of its time underneath the sofa, stuck and feeling sorry for itself. You should encounter no such issues with these five robot vacuum cleaners, all of which deliver decent performance for their price.

The robot vacuum prices below are much nicer than some of the ridiculous models that come in closer to a grand (yes Dyson, we're talking about you). Stock varies greatly across various countries so we've listed a selection of retailers at the end with regular robot vacuum deals.

Are the cheapest robot vacuum deals worth it?

The very cheapest robot vacuum cleaners are often more hassle than they're worth. You can get these for as low as $50/£50 but often their low suction power and poor connectivity make them little more than incredibly slow remote control disks. You might also struggle to pick up spare parts and refills for some of the less well-known brands. The robot vacuum deals listed here, however, bring you the most trusted brands with products that are tried and tested at low prices. While the iRobot Roomba is your best bet for high performance cleaning, there are also plenty of excellent robot vacuum deals on offer at the $150-$200/£150-£200 price tag below.

Best Black Friday robot vacuum sales

iRobot Roomba 960

The biggest brand in robot vacuums

Size: 35x35x9.1cm | Weight: 6.42Kg | Carpets: Yes | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: No

Reliable Roomba quality

Self charges

Won't get stuck

The price tag does reflect its quality

It might not be the cheapest robot vacuum, but a round-up like this without Roombas would be like a soft rock retrospective without Hall & Oates. But while Roombas were the first robot vacuums to really excite people, this isn’t a retro choice: the range has got smarter with every model and the 960 is very clever indeed. It delivers almost everything its 980 sibling does for less money. Its navigation is superb and you’ll rarely find it confused in a corner or stuck under a sofa. It self-charges and can detect significant dirt deposits - all it really lacks is the 980’s more powerful motor and carpet cleaning. There are also some excellent robot vacuum sales on the Roomba 960 model, whereas the later versions are less likely to drop in price right now.

Neato Robotics Botvac D4

Mapping features at a cheaper price

Size: 32x33.5x9.9cm | Weight: 3.4Kg | Carpets: Yes | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: Yes

Mapping features

Strong suction power

Smart assistant integration

App is a little slow

The Neato Robotics Connected series of robot vacuum cleaners has been hit and miss. Thankfully they, got all the connectivity features of the D4 model just right. Mapping features allow you to create a model of your home within the app and direct your robot vacuum according to the layout of each room and are more regularly seen on higher priced models. While some have been disappointed with the software's inability to keep up with the precision and performance of the vacuum itself, this is a nifty little robot vacuum with some important features not seen in its price rage.

Samsung Powerbot R7

Size: 34.8x34x9.7cm | Weight: 4.3Kg | Carpets: Yes | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: Yes

Reliable

Adjustable suction

Auto-avoids obstacles

Samsung makes everything – until fairly recently it even had an artillery division – so it’s no surprise to see it bring its technology and home appliance divisions together to make robot vacuum cleaners. The Powerbot is exactly what you’d expect from Samsung: solid, well designed and reliable. It looks a little like somebody took a sledgehammer to Darth Vader’s helmet but it sounds much better than it looks thanks to adjustable suction controls. It uses basic room mapping to work out where it is, and it has an up-facing camera to help it avoid obstacles such as pets and children. It’s on the big side, though, so make sure it’ll fit under your furniture without getting stuck.

Note: Not available in UK

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

Size: 32.5x32.5x7.2cm | Weight: 2.7Kg | Carpets: Yes | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: No

Quiet

Powerful

Doesn't get stuck

Eufy is the smart home division of Anker, and it’s released a dizzying array of smart products that often do a much better job for much less money than the bigger household names. The RoboVac range is no exception. The 30C is powerful with a boost function for particularly stubborn debris. Its comparatively big wheels overcome most simple obstacles such as carpet edges, it runs up to 100 minutes between charges and it doesn’t sound like a washing machine full of spanners, great features on robot vacuum sales of this price. You can use the provided boundary strips to make no-go areas and it all hooks into the excellent Eufy app.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S

A slimline favourite

Size: 32.5x32.5x7.2cm | Weight: 2.65Kg | Carpets: Yes | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: No

Cheaper than 30C model for similar power

Drop sensing technology

Self-charging

No smart assistant or app compatibility

The 11S isn't actually any slimmer than the more powerful RoboVac 30C - both of them sit at 2.85-inches thin. That said, the 11S does have its place in the robot vacuum arena. It's cheaper than the 30C and can run for just as long with the same BoostIQ technology to keep the carpets clean too. The only difference you'll notice in your cleaning between the two models is that the 11S cuts the suction power to 1300Pa - only 200 difference maximum and at a much lower price tag. You do lose support for smart assistants as well as the Eufy app, however - the 11S ships with a remote you can use to schedule your cleaning and switch your cleaning modes.

Ecovacs Deebot N79

Size: 33x33x7.8cm | Weight: 4.6Kg | Carpets: Yes | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: No

It's very cheap

Works on carpets

It's basic

The Deebot N79 sits towards the lower end of the Ecovacs range, and that means it doesn’t have the intelligent navigation, carpet detection or mopping facilities of its more expensive stablemates. This Ecovacs model is cheap and cheerful, although like all randomly navigating robot vacuums you shouldn’t watch it work or it’ll drive you to despair as it keeps driving past obvious (to you) parts of floor. It'll get there eventually though. It’s a fairly basic device but it does have some features you don’t always find at this price: it can cope with carpets and it works with Alexa via its own dedicated smartphone app. It's an excellent starter unit, especially at the prices we often find during the cheapest robot vacuum deals.

iLife V3s Pro

A budget option with the specs to match

Size: 30x30x7.6cm | Weight: 2Kg | Carpets: Low pile only | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: No

Cheap robot vacuum

Quiet

Scheduling available

Little suction on carpet

No assistant or app support

The iLife V3s Pro is one of the older iLife robot vacuum models. While that means it's lagging in certain features like carpet boosted suction and smart assistant or app support. What you are getting is a handy hardwood hoover for far less than you would usually have to part with for a robot vacuum. With a 120 minute runtime and automatic recharging, you might want to consider this model if you're looking for something cheap to whip around your small hardwood home on preset schedules.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

Size: 12.6x12.6x2.6-inches | Weight: 5.1 pounds | Carpets: Yes | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: No

Massive discount

Good performance

Reduced prices

Prices have dropped nicely on the Shark ION, from its original $379 MSRP to much more wallet-friendly prices. Unlike the pricier robot vacuum sales, the Shark navigates randomly, but its low profile means it can get under furniture that frustrates some bulkier rivals. If you wish you can use the supplied magnetic boundary tape to make no-go areas. It’s very simple and the app is nice, but the original MSRP was hopelessly optimistic. You can get much better robot vacuum deals on this model nowadays.

Note: Not available in the UK.

More robot vacuum cleaner sales

Ok, still looking for a decent robot vacuum cleaner deal? Well we've roundup up loads of other models in this comparison chart below if you fancy checking out some more prices. After the comparison chart we've linked to a number of stores' robotic vacuum cleaner sales pages if you'd like to browse even more options.