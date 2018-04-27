Zomato Gold will become invite only starting April 28

Food and Restaurant aggregator Zomato has announced that its premium service, Zomato Gold will now be invite only. Zomato Gold allows customers to get complimentary food and drinks from over 2,100 restaurants across Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Zomato had launched the Zomato Gold paid service back in November last year with a launch price of Rs. 999 for a year for the first 10,000 customers. The subscription price has been increased from Rs. 999 to Rs. 2,399 for a year. Zomato has said that the subscription price of Rs. 2,399 will be increased further, once the service goes invite-only.

What is Zomato Gold?

Zomato Gold is a paid service from Zomato that allows customers with Gold membership get complimentary food and drinks while ordering from partner restaurants and bars.

Zomato Gold service is limited to dine-in orders only and not available for deliveries.

Earlier, Zomato Gold subscription was available in a flash sale model and it was available for purchase in limited numbers every week. However, from April 28 the subscription will be available in an invite-only model and only existing members will be able to invite new users using the app. April 27 is the last day for open membership.

Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato has announced that Zomato will soon be expanding to more cities and soon launch in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai. Additionally, Zomato is working on adding more benefits to the Gold program.

Anand Sinha, Global Business Head, Zomato Gold said, “There are so many things in store for our Zomato Gold members. We will have new kinds of events, food festivals, and we also have exclusive menus (we are calling them secret menus) at participating restaurants. So naturally, we want to keep our membership club tight and restricted to the most discerning set of customers.”

Zomato Gold subscription offers

Zomato has announced a 20% discount offer for users who want to purchase the Gold service on April 27. Users can use the code – Early20 to get a 20% discount, however this is limited to selected users only.