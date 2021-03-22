You'll never lose your Fitbit Inspire 2 again

If you misplace your Fitbit Inspire 2, you can now use the Tile app on your phone to find it again, even if it's outside Bluetooth range. The new feature uses the same technology as Tile's standalone Bluetooth trackers, which can be clipped onto, slid inside, or stuck on anything that you don't want to lose.

If your Fitbit is somewhere in the house, you can track it down using the app's proximity meter. Rings will appear and light up as you get closer to your fitness tracker, fading if you move further away.

If you've misplaced your Inspire 2 somewhere else (at the gym, perhaps), the Tile app will show you where it was when you left Bluetooth range. If that doesn't help, you can call on other Tile users to help. Every phone running the Tile app will attempt to connect to your tracker anonymously, and you'll be able to see its position if it's located.

Similarly, if you've lost your phone, you can use your Inspire 2 to locate it. Selecting this option on your fitness tracker will ring your phone, even if it's on silent.

How to get it

The firmware update for the Fitbit Inspire 2 is rolling out now, and the feature will be pre-installed on all new devices.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the smallest, and potentially most easily lost of Fitbit's current-generation fitness trackers (alongside the Charge 4, Versa 3 and Sense), so it's a logical choice for the tracking tech. We don't yet know if Fitbit and Tile will be bringing it to the rest of the range, but we'll keep you updated as we learn more.