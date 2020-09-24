You won't find a better antivirus deal than this - and it's exclusive to TechRadar readers

With Black Friday only a couple of short months away, we're well and truly entering sales season. But one popular antivirus company has got the savings started early.

Exclusively for TechRadar readers, you can now pick up a whole year of Avira Antivirus Pro protection for less than $10/£10. That's extraordinary value for one of the best internet security providers out there.

Avira Antivirus Pro scores really high when it comes to pure virus protection testing by independent labs such as AV-Comparatives. And in our own review of the software, we really liked how easy to install and use it is, with really clear and friendly messaging.

We'll tell you more about this ace antivirus deal below and, if you're still unsure, there's plenty more information about Avira's software, too.

Is Avira Antivirus Pro any good?

As we say above, there's a lot to like about Avira's entry-level premium antivirus plan - aside from just the price!

Knowing that an independent test lab found Avira Antivirus Pro to have a 100% record at blocking threats is certainly reassuring. As is the fact that Avira's desktop interface is easy to use - some competitors can over-complicated things and make protecting your PC look like a scary task.

While it isn't the most feature-packed package (again, have you seen the price!?), Avira Antivirus Pro still includes a dedicated anti-ransomware and anti-scam tools, file cleaning, an ad blocker, secure shopping portals and email protection.

So you clearly get plenty for your money here. If you want additions like password managers, a VPN, support for your mobile or online account protection then you'll need to invest some extra cash. Either in a more comprehensive Avira package or from somebody like our number one provider Bitdefender.