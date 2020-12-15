You can now watch STARZPLAY on Huawei Video

Huawei is collaborating with STARZPLAY to offer subscription video on demand (SVOD) services to HUAWEI Video users in the UAE.

STARZPLAY offers a selection of entertainment targetted towards the whole family and users of Huawei phones with Huawei Video services can now enjoy a two month free trial which is considerably longer than the standard 7-day trial offered by STARZPLAY.

Danny Bates, CCO and Co-founder at STARZPLAY, said: “Our partnership with HUAWEI Video enables Huawei users in the UAE and MENA region to watch their favourite movies, TV shows and series anywhere, anytime on STARZPLAY. By adding our service to HUAWEI Video, consumers have a wide selection of content they can watch ranging from popular English language shows to the newest Arabic content all from their smart Huawei devices.”

STARZPLAY offers more than 10,000 hours of content including blockbuster movies, exclusive TV shows, kids content and Arabic series.

Adam Xiao, Managing Director, HMS and Consumer Cloud Service for Huawei Consumer Business Group MEA said: “Huawei smartphone and smart device users are now able to enjoy premium quality movies and TV shows all from their device’s screen. This latest addition to HUAWEI Video reflects the growing popularity of the platform not only with consumers but content providers.”

Following the free trial, pricing for STARZPLAY subscription will be the same on Huawei Video as it is on other platforms.