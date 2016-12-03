You can now watch Hulu shows in glorious 4K

Hulu has joined Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant Video in offering a selected amount of 4K content to subscribers, starting with the Hulu Originals and 20 Bond movies.

However, you also need an Xbox One S or a PlayStation 4 Pro to enjoy all those millions of pixels, for the time being - Hulu says support for other devices will arrive during next year. An internet connection of 13 megabits per second or above is required.

If the Bond franchise and Hulu Originals don't really inspire you, hang tight: Hulu is also promising more of its content will get the 4K upgrade during 2017.

4K quality

"As TV and movie lovers ourselves, we want to makes sure viewers can watch their favorite shows and movies in the best possible quality," Hulu's Ben Smith says . "4K Ultra HD gives content creators a more immersive canvas for their stories."

Hulu also took the opportunity to announce the arrival of new series Shut Eye , starring Jeffrey Donovan and Kadee Strickland. It will be available in 4K alongside other Originals such as Chance, The Path and 11.22.63.

Netflix has more 4K content on more devices at the moment, but you do have to bump up your subscription plan by a few dollars to get the higher quality - it looks like Hulu's two plans are going to stay the same.