You can now save £130 on Q Acoustics M2 soundbase and M3 soundbar

As TVs become slimmer and their built-in speakers become smaller, buying a soundbar to complement your home cinema setup is increasingly becoming a necessity – if you want to hear your films in any kind of detail, that is.

Q Acoustics' M2 soundbase and M3 soundbar are great options if you're looking to buy your first soundbar – and thanks to some fantastic discounts from Amazon and Richer Sounds, you can currently get them at nearly half the recommended retail price.

Both models have seen their prices slashed from £299 to £169 – but which one is best for you?

Let's start with the M2 soundbase. In 2017 it won the What Hi-Fi? award for Best Soundbase, and impressed us with its tight, controlled bass frequencies, decent number of inputs, and functional design.

Rather than being designed to be mounted underneath - or sat in front of - your TV, soundbases have a much deeper form-factor that means they’re better suited to acting as a stand for your TV– so, if you're living in rented accommodation and can't mount anything on your walls, the M2 Soundbase is probably the best option for you.

The M2 soundbase (Image credit: Q Acoustics)

The M3 soundbar, on the other hand, can either be placed in front of your TV or mounted on your wall. Like the M2, it impressed us with its clear sound, as well as its easy setup and excellent build quality.

Check out the deals below to get your hands on either model at a brilliant price – alternatively you could wait until Amazon Prime Day in case any other fantastic soundbar deals come up in July.