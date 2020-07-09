You can now get Amazon Music Unlimited free for three months - but hurry

Serious about your music? Amazon Music Unlimited is currently offering a three month free trial to all new users in a limited time offer.

Amazon Music Unlimited is the company's premier music subscription service and its answer to Spotify and Apple Music. The service normally costs $7.99 / £9.99 a month, so you're getting a substantial ($24 / £30) saving here, along with lengthy ad-free access to Amazon Music Unlimited 50-million songs.

If you've been curious about the service so far, then now's a fantastic chance to check out Amazon's premier service and enjoy all those tunes interrupted - because we all know that nothing's more annoying than ads when you're discovering something new.

Aside from being ad-free, there's also a couple of cool features on Amazon Music to check out - namely the curated playlists and offline functionality, which is useful if you're looking to save data. It also lets you stream directly onto your Alexa devices at home, which is fantastic if you've happened to pick up an Echo device in the latest Amazon summer sale.

Since this offer is entirely free, and you can cancel your subscription immediately and still reap the rewards, we say go for it. Remember, though, Amazon will roll your subscription onto a paid plan after your three months is up, so if you don't want to be charged anything, make sure you cancel before your time is up.

Amazon Music Unlimited - now free for 3 months

Amazon Music Unlimited | Free three-month trial

This limited-time offer for music lovers will put 50 million songs at your fingertips for three months at no charge. You'll also get completely ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, and full Alexa device support. If you've been curious about this service then now's a fantastic time to check it out, note, however, that this offer is open to new users only.

Prefer to get some free streaming content or maybe even the odd free audiobook or two? Amazon has some other fantastic free trials across the whole range of their excellent online subscription services.

While none quite match the above three-month Amazon Music Unlimited trial in value right now, each one is an excellent service and it's definitely worth checking out the free trials. If you are interested, we've just added a quick rundown of what's available below.



Other great free Amazon service offers

