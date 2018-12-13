You can now buy the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in India

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition smartphone was been officially unveiled during an event held at the performance car maker's British HQ on December 11.

The design highlight of this limited edition variant of the OnePlus 6T is the new 'Papaya Orange' signature McLaren color wrapping around the bottom edge of the phone. The color signifies speed of light as per the company. The back also has a mild touch of carbon fiber-like pattern under the rear glass, plus the McLaren logo also sits on the back of the phone.

Further, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition adds two extra gig to the 8GB, top-spec standard 6T. The company says the extra RAM will further fasten up multitasking and app loading speeds, but we don't expect it to show any significant boost in real life usage. More so, because the 8GB OnePlus is already one of the fastest Android phone in the market.

Also, there's a new fast charging tech touted as the Warp Charge 30, which replaces the Dash Charge.

Warp Charge 30 replaces Dash Charge

As mentioned, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition debuts a new technology for OnePlus, Warp Charge 30. In continuation to what the company earlier called the 'Dash Charge', OnePlus claims the new tech can give you a day's power in 20 minutes. That's down from 30 minutes with Dash Charge, making Warp Charge 38% faster

The 30 in the name is means the Warp Charge uses 30 Watts of power will flow into the handset when charging.

OnePlus isn't the first brand to collaborate with an automotive brand for a limited edition. We have seen Huawei's Porsche Design and Oppo's Lamborghini edition, but the OnePlus 6T is relatively more affordable in contrast to the other two. But also note that the upgrades provided on this variant are also comparatively lesser.

You do, however, get a McLaren Speedmark logo in the special presentation box as well, made of the same carbon fiber as the firm's F1 car.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price is set at Rs 50,999 in India, which is Rs 5000 more than the 8GB+256GB top-spec configuration of the standard OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren will exclusively be sold in a special sale on 13 December, 2018 at the OnePlus Experience Store in Connaught Place, New Delhi which will open today.

Open sale of the new device begins on 15 December, 2018. The device will be available for purchase online on Amazon.in and oneplus.in. For offline purchase, buyers can head to OnePlus exclusive offline stores in key cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

This is likely to be a limited edition handset, although it's currently unclear how many unit will be available.

Best offers on the OnePlus 6T