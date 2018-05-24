Xiaomi's next smartphone is coming to India on 7 June

After bombarding the budget market with their Redmi phones earlier this year, Xiaomi is prepping for yet another smartphone launch on 7 June.

The company has started sending out invites for the event. The invite poster reveals a shiny ring, where half of it is a camera lens and the other half shows a figure depicting face tracking.

From what is seen in the poster, we can assume that the phone is likely to feature face unlock. Further, it might focus on selfies like the Y-series phones launched last year.

Unfortunately, there's no clue about what the smartphone will be called as of yet. All we can speculate right now is either a new Redmi series phone or an upgrade to the already existing handsets in Xiaomi's portfolio.

Most recently, we've been hearing reports about a new Xiaomi phone incoming -Redmi S2. So that's one of the guesses we can make right now.

More so, because Xiaomi launched its selfie-centric budget device in the Redmi S series dubbed as the Redmi S2 in China last month. Last week, the company had started teasing the launch of the device in India.

While the company has not revealed the name of the device, the teaser has mentioned that the device will be selfie-centric. This could be a hint that it will be the Redmi S2.

In the teaser, Xiaomi has highlighted the word ‘Y’ and considering that it had earlier launched the Redmi Y1 as selfie-centric device, we can assume that the Redmi S2 will be launched as the Redmi Y2 in India.

The Mi 6X was also launched recently in China, but it doesn't seem like that's the device that is going to be launched, at least from the image in the poster.

So, we'll have to wait until the company uncovers more details about the phone.