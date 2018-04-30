Xiaomi Mi Band 3 teaser almost confirms a touchscreen display

Xiaomi’s much-loved affordable Mi Band is soon to get an upgrade. The next iteration of the band— the Mi Band 3 is close to its release. Most recently, the company officially teased the upcoming fitness band on Twitter.

Earlier, the fitness band was spotted after Bluetooth certification in China. Even the company CEO, Lei jun was said to be wearing the Mi Band 3 at the Black Shark launch event.

The teaser image shows a Mi Band 2 like capsule tracker, with a black band. But the display doesn’t come with a physical button to navigate through the band features, which means it’s likely to come with a touch screen display. It is also said to support hand gestures.

Can you guess what it is? pic.twitter.com/EstUJDUIffApril 29, 2018

There is no leak or clue of the interface on the watch, but it’s likely to have great battery life as the USP of the series has always been its battery.

Since the previous Mi Band variants were water and dust resistant, it’s safe to expect the same on the Mi Band 3 as well.

Apart from this, we can expect improved accuracy, better gesture sensitivity, and some new activity related features.

The Mi Band 3 will first make its way to China and can be expected to launch in India after that.