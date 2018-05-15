Xiaomi creates a dedicated in-house camera division

Xiaomi’s next area of focus could be the cameras of its smartphones, if a leaked internal email from the company’s CEO is to be believed. According to reports, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had sent out internal email talking about setting up a dedicated in-house camera division, aiming to improve the camera quality on its Mi and Redmi smartphones.

According to the leaked email, Lei Jun says that photography is one of the most important aspects of a smartphone and as such, the new camera division should help the company to compete better with other brands.

Cameras to be the next area of focus?

Xiaomi’s smartphones, while often delivering in terms of value for money and specifications, have lagged when it comes to camera quality. While Xiaomi has continued to make improvements, it wasn't until the launch of the Mi Mix 2S that Xiaomi had delivered the goods in terms of image quality – the latest Xiaomi smartphone scored 97 in DxO’s tests, bringing it on par with many other competing smartphones.

Xiaomi fans looking forward to the Mi 7, the next flagship from the company, can expect it to perform on similar lines as the Mi Mix 2S – rumors suggest that the Mi 7 will come with a dual 12MP f/1.7 rear cameras. However, the new camera division may only start delivering results with the next generation or two of Xiaomi smartphones.