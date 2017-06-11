Xbox One X price: here’s how much it’s going to cost

Geoff Keighley was right – Xbox One X is going to cost $499 (£449, AU$649). That's according to Xbox Chief Phil Spencer who made the announcement on stage at Microsoft's keynote held during E3 2017.

That price is a bit higher than some expected – especially considering that Xbox One S will be dropping down to just $249 – but that's the final price for your Xbox One X bundle.

The console was fully unveiled at the keynote today and has a number of advantages over original Xbox One and Xbox One S consoles. It has a whopping 12GB of GDDR5 memory and 6 Teraflops of GPU processing power.

"All games on Xbox will run better on Xbox One X," Spencer told the audience at E3. And although the One X is Microsoft's most powerful system, it won't have any exclusives or require any new accessories. Everything that worked on the Xbox One will work on the Xbox One X.

I can now say with confidence Project Scorpio is $499. Unless something changes today, that is what will be announced.June 11, 2017

That being said, $499 is expensive. It might be a big mistake for Microsoft to choose such a high asking price for the new systems.

It's substantially more expensive than the Xbox One S and PS4 Pro, and Microsoft haven't really proven that the experience is that much better to warrant paying twice as much for a console.

At least Xbox One S is getting a price cut. So you won’t have to burn your entire paycheck on a new game console if you don’t want a native 4K system.

