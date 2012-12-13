tech. magazine: all the stories in one place

So, you have a copy of tech. on the iPad but the editorial journey doesn't stop there. You may have noticed the many fantastic quotes we have in the issue. well now you can read the whole articles that we referenced. Below is a list of content section by section. Enjoy.

DEBRIEF 1

Is Apple Basically Turning the Apple TV Into a Tiny Mac Mini?: Sam Gibbs - Gizmodo

Tim Cook's Apple TV talk is just another tease: Mic Wright – The Telegraph

Tim Cook hints that Apple plans to redefine the television set: Neil Hughes – Apple Insider

Apple TV hinted at by CEO Tim Cook: Roger Cheng - CNet

The enduring Apple TV Fantasy: Jean-Louis Gassée

Two Reasons Apple Will Make A Television, Not Just A Little Apple TV Box: Jay Yarrow – SFGate

Tim Cook says that 'TV has been left behind': Dan Seferit - The Verge

An Apple Television would be a horrible idea: Bryan M Wolfe – App Advice

DEBRIEF 2

They Screwed Us. Right Before They Screwed Us Again - Michael Arrington, Tech Crunch

Instagram Turns Evil, And It's All Our Fault - Dan Lyons, ReadWrite

Twitter brings vintage filters and basic editing to its apps for Android and iOS, powered by Aviary: Matthew Panzarino, The Next Web

Twitter And Instagram's Photo Filter Fight Is Officially On: Carl Franzen, Talking Points Memo

DEBRIEF 3

Spotify reverses iTunes 'unbundling' trend with its new follow feature: Jemima Kiss – The Guardian

Spotify's second music revolution: Matt Warman – The Telegraph

Spotify's Bold New Transition from Streaming Music Service to Music Platform - The Music Blog

Spotify revamps music search with hopped up recommendations engine: Kate Solomon – TechRadar

Spotify Overhauls Its Player to Make Discovering New Music a Breeze: Mario Aguilar – Gizmodo

Spotify Adds Features, Taking a Page From, Yes, Myspace: Jeff Bercovici - Forbes

Talk: Insight

UN Summit votes to support Internet evesdropping - Declan McCullagh, CNET

How Windows tech support scammers walked right into a trap set by the feds - Jon Brodkin, Ars Technica

The Rise And Fall Of The Obscure Music Download Blog: A Roundtable - Mark Allen, The Awl

BATH SALTS, ORGIES, MURDER, AND ANTI-VIRUS SOFTWARE - Gavin Haynes, Vice

How piracy changed my life - Vlad Dudau, Neowin

Tech: Inflame

FIRST PIC OF ASHTON KUTCHER AS THE GREAT STEVE 'JOBS': Brid-Aine Parnell, The Register

First Official Look at Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs in 'jOBS': Russ Fischer, SlashFilm

Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs: Promo art for; 'jOBS' biopic released: Dino Grandoni, The Huffington Post

First Official Press Shot of Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs Released, 'jOBS' to Premiere at Sundance: Jordan Golson, MacRumors

Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs - Babluc, Reddit

Talk: Inform

What's the gross factor as film-goers complain of sickness?: Catherine Shoard, The Guardian

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey review: Peter Debruge, Variety

The Hobbit at 48 fps: A High Frame Rate fiasco: Jen Yamato, Movieline

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey review: Matthew Leyland, Total Film

2001: A Space Odyssey tech pioneer on The Hobbit footage: 'A fabulous and brave step in the right direction.' - Jeff Labrecque, Entertainment Weekly

Versus

Nikon Coolpix S800c review: Gavin Stoker, T3

Samsung Galaxy Camera (EK-GC100) review: Mike Lowe, Pocket-lint.com

Nikon Coolpix S800c Review: Tony Horgan, Stuff.tv

Samsung Galaxy Camera review: Nik Rawlinson, CNet

Nikon CoolPix S800c: Does Android Belong in a Camera?: Pete Pachal, Mashable

Samsung Galaxy Camera review: a 21x compact shooter brought to life by Android: Sharif Sakr, Engadget

Nikon Coolpix S800c Review: Amateur Photographer

Samsung Galaxy Camera review: Matt Warman, The Telegraph

Week

RED's $1,450 Redray player challenges Sony for control of 4K in the living room: Sean Hollister, senior editor

Wanderous: A Map App For iPhone That Gets You Lost (On Purpose): Jason Gilber

HowDo offers intriguing take on instructional storyboards: David Meyer, senior writer

Digested read: Wonders of the Universe by Brian Cox: John Crace, feature writer

APP OF THE DAY: Jet Set Radio review (iOS): Hunter Skipworth, tech writer

'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey': How Is 48 Frames Per Second?: Mike Ryan, senior entertainment writer

Square Enix Promotes Cyber-Bullying With Hitman Ad Campaign: Curtis Silver, Geekdad