Oculus Rift Kickstarter backers want their money back

Give us our money back, you have plenty now

We predicted that a lot of people would be angry about Facebook buying Oculus Rift, but we didn't realize just how much backlash Oculus would receive.

In fact, it's come to the point where Kickstarter backers are demanding refunds for their Oculus Rift orders.

Comments on the Oculus Rift Kickstarter page seethe utter disdain: "You selling out to Facebook is a disgrace. It damages not only your reputation, but the whole of crowdfunding. I cannot put into words how betrayed I feel by this," one backer wrote.

Others expressed disappointment, but understanding: "So saddened by this, but good work guys all the same." A few congratulations made their way in as well.

Getting that refund

Turns out, you really can get your money back - with a few caveats.

The Oculus Rift support page states that anyone who ordered a device prior to the processing phase, where its being prepared to ship, can cancel within 1-2 days.

You can get a refund on shipped headsets if you're approved "under special circumstances," though shipping fees won't be returned.

If you've already received your VR headset, it looks like you'll be holding on to it for quite some time since all sales are final.

Here's hoping something good will come out of the situation, even if Notch isn't making a Rift-capable Minecraft and Oculus may get Facebook branding ...