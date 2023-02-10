Windows 11 makes a small but seriously handy change to make your life easier

Audio player loading…

Windows 11 has a new preview build out, but there’s only one real change (aside from bug fixes and the like), although it’s a useful one for helping speed up logins that use a double layer of security.

We’re talking about two-factor authentication (or 2FA for short), which is where on top of a password, a second verification measure is used in the form of a code sent to the person logging in. In this case, even if a hacker has got hold of your password, they won’t get this code.

Now, as of preview build 25295 of Windows 11, when this code appears in the notification panel on the right, that notification comes with a little pop-up that allows you to simply click it to automatically paste the code numbers into the clipboard.

So instead of having to faff around entering the code manually, you can simply paste it, saving you time and effort. As we said, it’s a small change, but a useful one.

What else is new in build 25295? Only the expansion of the rollout of a previously introduced feature (from build 25252), namely the search box on the taskbar (as seen in Windows 10). This is now available to all Windows 11 testers in the Dev channel, as opposed to just a select few.

Besides that, there are a bunch bug fixes here, including the solution for a problem with the sluggish installation of updates, and a cure for an issue where apps could freeze up when using them while a game is running. For the full list of fixes, and remaining known issues for that matter, check out Microsoft’s blog post (opens in new tab).

Analysis: A paste of convenience

The ability to whisk the 2FA code off directly into the clipboard for immediate pasting is a nifty time-saver, and it’s something that’ll surely make the cut for the full release version of Windows 11 eventually. (Remember, not every feature in testing sees the light of day).

It’s going to be particularly handy for those who have hooked up their Android phone to their Windows PC (using Phone Link), because that means they’ll get through codes sent to that smartphone (which is often the case). It’ll still be a handy feature for those with apps installed on the Windows 11 PC that use 2FA, too, naturally.

It’s good to see bug fixes coming in for some nasty issues, but there are also a couple of fresh introductions in terms of flaws. If you have an ARM-powered PC and Windows Hello facial recognition has stopped working, don’t panic – this is a known issue (and you should just use the PIN option instead for now). Similarly, if you’re alarmed that the system tray clock no longer shows seconds, don’t worry, this functionality is returning in a future build, Microsoft promises.