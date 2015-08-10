How to use Windows Hello

Open the Settings app and choose Accounts, Sign-in options. You have to create a PIN first to unlock the Hello options – you need that in case your face or fingerprint isn't recognised – for example if you cut your finger or have a bandage on it, or it's just too cold and your finger isn't recognised properly, you can still get to your account. You can always choose to use the PIN, and if Windows Hello can't recognise your face or fingerprint five times, you have to use the PIN. It's a PIN rather than a password, because a PIN is only ever saved on your PC – your password might get hacked in a variety of ways.

Click the Add button under PIN and enter a PIN (which means entering your password as well, to stop someone else locking you out of your PC), then you'll see the Windows Hello options for whichever biometrics you have. If you have the right camera you'll see the controls to set up your face recognition – if you have a fingerprint reader, you'll see the buttons to enroll one or more fingerprints.

Click Set-up to read an explanation of Windows Hello, then get in the right position for your camera and click Get Started; you need to enter your PIN to prove it's your face you're enrolling. The recognition takes only a few seconds – and you can see your face on-screen to check. Once it's done, you can click Improve Recognition if you want to take another snapshot, perhaps without your glasses; that takes much longer, because it scans more landmarks on your face – up to two minutes in some cases.

If the way you look changes – you grow a beard or switch from glasses to contact lenses, say – you can go back to the Sign-in options to re-enrol. You need the PIN to do that as well. Under Sign-in options, choose Improve Recognition again.

Hello keeps the previous representations it has of you, so if you shave off the beard or go back to your old glasses, it should recognise you without you needing to re-enroll.

The default is to unlock your PC automatically when your face is recognised; leave that on. If you want to be safer, select the option to turn your head from side to side to unlock the screen – that will use the 3D shape of more of your head to distinguish you from other people.

If you don't want to use your face or fingerprint to sign in any more, click the Remove button to delete your face or fingerprint templates.