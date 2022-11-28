WF-1000XM4: snap up the best Sony earbuds for the best Cyber Monday price!

If you're after a set of Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 in-ear true wireless noise-cancellers this Cyber Monday, you're in good company – it's one of the most searched-for products of Cyber weekend. And we're proud of that fact, since we also rate them so highly – which is why we want you to have the best deal.

Right now, you can snap up your set for just $178 (down from $280) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) in the US, or only £159 (down from £250) at Amazon (opens in new tab) in the UK. Well? What are you waiting for?

The best Cyber Monday Sony WF-1000XM4 deal (US)

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds: was $279.99 now $178 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Black Friday offers like this $102 saving don't tend to last past Cyber Monday. Although we have seen them briefly at this price before, (a few weeks ago at Amazon, if you must know) the deal was over in a flash, leaving some of the TechRadar team disappointed. Thankfully, it's here again and this time it's at Best Buy. Sony's immersive LDAC, excellent ANC, eight hours on battery life from just the earbuds and stunning sound quality? Yes please.

The best Cyber Monday Sony WF-1000XM4 deal (UK)

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds: was £250 now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 36% off saving can't last for long – this is the lowest price we've ever seen for these brilliant buds – and lucky for us, it's still live for Cyber Monday! Sony's immersive LDAC, excellent ANC, eight hours on battery life from just the earbuds and stunning sound quality? It's an awful lot of excellent sound quality for this new low price. Our advice? Cyber Monday is nearly over, which means this deal will be too. Don't wait…

We want to tell you about these deals quickly (because time is of the essence here, people!) but for more info on why the Sony WF-1000XM4 are the chosen earbuds for Cyber Monday shoppers, our in-depth review is a gold-mine of information.

While many of us love a sub-$50 earbuds deal roundup for the tail end of this deals extravaganza, quality usually costs a little more – and these earbuds are worth that, if you have it to spend.

Remember, we're covering all of the Cyber Monday deals in your region, and you can also check our live coverage on the latest Cyber Monday price cuts across all online retailers.

You can see all of the deals live now, wherever you are, listed below. But if we see prices dip again, you'll know about it…

