Your last chance to bag a super cheap Cyber Monday earbuds deal – all under $50/£50!

If you caught any of our live coverage of the deals fest known more widely as Black Friday, Cyber Weekend and Cyber Monday, you'll know that it's officially, uh… over. But there are still a few choice Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals still live! It's just that time is of the essence and this really is the last chance saloon.

So we've moved the goal posts. The rules: all of these deals concern either earbuds or headphones and the discounts are all still live now. And the crucial bit is, they're all now under (or bang on) $50 or £50.

What follows is our pick of the best five wireless earbuds and wireless headphones deals under $50 or £50 still live now – depending on whether you're in the US or the UK.

Have at them, but don't hang about – this really is your last chance!

Headphones and earbuds: the top five under $50 (US)

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: was $99.95 now $49.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (white)

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus are simply excellent earbuds. We've quoted the last-seen price in our header up there (which is still a whopping 50% discount on the MSRP), but when you consider their original asking price of $139.95, you can see why we're so excited about this outrageous deal. Someone's Christmas gift may well be sorted.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 510BT on-ear headphones: was $49 now $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

And another! These on-ear JBL headphones are a true bargain, at just $29.99 over at Best Buy. You’ll also get access to an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for free for the first four months after your purchase. With Bluetooth connectivity, 40 hours of battery life, and a built-in microphone, all your basic needs should be met – just don’t expect world-beating audio at this price, but they sound good for the price.

(opens in new tab) JLab JBuds Air Pro earbuds: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Even at the original price, the Jbuds Air Pros are an impressive offering for a pair of budget buds. The audio here is surprisingly punchy with a bass-focused sound and there's an ultra-long 36-hour (!) battery life as well as impressive multipoint connectivity. Add in motion detection so that the buds know to pause when they are out of your ears, and these are extraordinarily feature-rich for the price – and then that price fell by half!

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Sesh Evo: was $49.99 now $28.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not a model we've reviewed, but there's always been a place in our hearts for Skullcandy's unashamedly edgy skull branding. Here, you also get IP55 dust- and water resistance (so they're good for even the sweatiest the gym session), Tile technology to make locating them easy, a 24-hour total battery life and EQ modes which can be selected using the on-ear controls. A lot of perks for $28.99, we think you'll agree.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds A Series: was $99 now $64 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

OK these guys are a tiny bit over $50 – but we wanted to say anyway. They're newer than the Pixel Buds (2020) but not as new as the Google Buds Pro, and although our dedicated review (opens in new tab) of these June 2021 earbuds wasn't glowing, the slick design and inbuilt Google Assistant is pretty compelling for this new low price – and yes, this is the biggest discount they've ever seen.

Headphones and earbuds: the top five under £50 (UK)

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds: was £90 now £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Under intense review, we called these Sony earbuds "great value for money" – but that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price-point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and we've never seen them this cheap – until now.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 760NC wireless headphones: was £100 now £49.99 Argos (opens in new tab)

Admit it, you came to Black Friday for a 50% off deal, didn't you? And here's a half-price saving to shout about! Argos' pre Black Friday sale is so good, we cannot imagine the price dropping any further, especially when you consider that these attractive wireless on-ears offer active noise cancellation, dual device pairing and up to 35 hours of playtime with ANC on, or a whopping 50 hours without it! Our advice? If you want on-ears, this is an unbeatable deal.

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: was £99.95 now £39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This new discount brings the price of these excellent buds to under £40 and honestly, it's hard to believe given their sonic prowess – but we'll take it and thank you kindly, Cambridge Audio! For this nominal fee you're getting incredible sound, a long battery life, intuitive controls, and a helpful companion app. As long as the white colorway suits (mine are white, they don't collect dust I promise!) you'll love them. Oh, and if they sell out (because that was happening, fast) the black colourway is only £10 more.

(opens in new tab) 1More PistonBuds Pro ANC earbuds: was £59.99 now £38 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Hybrid ANC, 12 EQ profiles to choose from, IPX5 water-resistance, a 30-hour total battery life and Bluetooth 5.2? It's an immense proposition for only £38! We can barely believe it, honestly. We've never seen them this cheap and although we weren't completely sold on the sound, our dedicated review (opens in new tab) is the place to go for clarification. At this price, we can forgive a few snafus.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 230NC ANC earbuds: was £79 now £44 at AO (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)JBL is always a reassuring brand that manages to deliver a great balance between functionality and price point. The 230NCs at this price are an absolute steal, delivering a bright punchy sound and an impressive eight hours of ANC music in each earbud before you have to stick them back in the case. Including the case, you've got 24 hours in total which is a solid offering at this price. The ANC isn't a patch on more expensive buds but you won't need to worry about these at the gym.

(opens in new tab) Echo Buds (2nd gen): £109.99 £50.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

OK, we included this one even though it's 99p over £50 – but this a bonus deal! And it's a 45% saving from Amazon on its own second-generation set of true wireless earbuds! The newest May 2021 Amazon Echo Buds are smaller, lighter, and boast double the ambient noise cancellation of the originals. As long as the five hour (plus 10 hours in the case) battery life doesn't put you off, there's an awful lot to like here for this kind of money – and to be clear, this deal represents an all-new lowest-seen price.

