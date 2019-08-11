West Indies vs India live stream: how to watch ODI cricket series from anywhere

An opportunity for both teams to regroup after a World Cup where they disappointed, India are in the West Indies for a full tour. The visitors have already won a three-match T20 series and now the action continues with a trio of one day internationals. Check out our guide below on how to live stream the West Indies vs India ODI series, no matter where you are in the world.

India's tour of the West Indies, has so far been something of a stop start affair thanks to near relentless rain during its T20 stop offs in Florida and Guyana. But when the weather has played ball, it's been India who have looked the stronger side.

West Indies vs India - where and when The dates, times and venues for the three-match ODI series are as follows: 1st ODI Providence Stadium, Guyana - Thursday August 8 2nd ODI Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad - Sunday August 11 3rd ODI Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad - Wednesday August 14 Each match starts at 09.30am local time. So that's 7pm IST and 2.30pm BST.

The change in format is likely to see personal changes for the next run of games, as both teams try to work out their best starting elevens for next year. Young hopes Navdeep Saini and Rahul Chahar have both shined for India in the T20 series, deflecting attention away from rumours of a rift within the team camp. The pair look likely to get a further opportunity over the next three games. The Windies, meanwhile, will be hoping Kieron Pollard's positive return from injury will inspire a side that still looks a little low on confidence.

Follow the instructions below to watch all of the coverage of these ODI International encounters. We'll tell you how to grab a West Indies vs India live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

How to India play cricket in India

If you're in India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will be showing play from the series live. In particular, you're looking at the Sony Ten channel. Those in the region hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device should head to Sony Liv. Play is set to start each day at 7pm New Dehli time.

How to watch India vs West Indies in Pakistan for FREE

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have lucked out, as it looks like coverage of today's match will be available on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. The matches are due to start at 6.30pm in Pakistan.

How stream West Indies vs India live in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show the ODI series in the UK - however with play between England vs Australia in the Ashes taking precedence, coverage will be split over Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports Cricket's Red Button service. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £8.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. £33.99 for a whole month is clearly the best value, and allows you access to the start of the Premier League football season, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Live stream the West Indies vs India ODI series in Australia

Things are a little more straight forward for cricket fans in Australia looking to watch the action from the Caribbean. In addition to Fox Sports, the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of India vs West Indies, with the action starting at 11.30pm AEST each day. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to get an ODI West Indies vs India live stream in New Zealand

Sky has snapped up exclusive rights to show India's tour of the West Indies in NZ. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go. Coverage of the ODI Internationals are due to start at 1.30am NZST in the early morning.

