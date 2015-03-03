This is Sony's new Project Morpheus, launching in the first half of 2016

Today at GDC, Sony Computer Entertainment boss Shuhei Yoshida took to the stage at a special event to reveal how Project Morpheus is coming along. Turns out, quite nicely.

Morpheus already had us impressed, but the new HMD packs an 1920 x RGB x 1080 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 5.7-inch screen (up from last year's five inches) offers a 100 degree field of view.

More amazingly, developers can render their games at 60fps but achieve a 120fps output using something called "reprojection". These are some meaty specs.

Coming next year

Even better, Yoshida confirmed that Project Morpheus will launch to consumers in the "first half of 2016", giving developers another year to get their content lined up. It sounds like dev kits have been shipping out to developers by the truckload.

The design of the updated Morpheus looks mostly the same although there's now an extra tracking light in the centre of the headset's face, along with two other new ones on the headset, bringing the total number of LEDs up to nine.

Overall, the HMD is now lighter and more comfortable to use, says Sony. We'll be going hands on with it soon so stay tuned for the verdict.

And according to Yoshida, this is almost the final version of the headset. It looks like Sony is rather keen on the general design - as are we - so you can expect the market-ready Morpheus to look pretty similar to what you're looking at now.