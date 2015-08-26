Six things you should know about the Huawei Watch

Huawei's Watch has been a long time coming – it was officially announced at MWC 2015 at the start of March. Since then little else has been revealed, and we've been sitting patiently and twiddling our thumbs.

We got some brief hands-on time with an early version of the Watch at the show, but it wasn't running the final software and didn't deliver the full experience. That's was a bad idea in our book – the demo was clearly pushed out early in an attempt to make sure Huawei doesn't fall any further behind its rivals in the wearables stakes.

When we were invited to Huawei HQ in Shenzen, China, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to find out more, so we dug around for the latest information on everything from the design to the launch date – here's what we discovered...