Warriors vs Nets live stream: how to watch NBA 2020/21 opening game from anywhere

It wasn't all that long ago that LeBron James and the Lakers were winning the franchise's record-tying 17th NBA title down in the league's Orlando bubble - and yet here we are again, ready for the tip-off of a new season. Read on as we explain how to watch a Warriors vs Nets live stream and catch all the new 2020/21 NBA season action online today.

Brooklyn and Golden State will have very different ambitions heading into the new NBA season. For a star-studded Warriors team featuring Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, they'll be keen to reassert themselves as a dominant force in the Western Conference - having failed to qualify for the playoffs last season despite having played in all four the previous NBA Finals - winning two of them.

The Nets, on the other hand, did make last season's playoffs - but never threatened to do any real damage. With stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan all on the same roster, you can hardly say they're a rebuilding project - they just need to figure out how to get the best from their collection of mercurially talented players.

It's a great game to usher in the new season, which while shortened to 72-games (from the usual 82) still looks a whole lot more normal than last year's Disney-hosted affair. Nearly all teams will be playing at their home stadiums (with fan attendance a case-by-case issue) and an All-Star break scheduled for March.

You've got every reason to be excited about the return of pro hoops, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch the Warriors vs Nets online and get an NBA live stream wherever you are right now

How to watch NBA blackout games and stream from abroad

Scroll down for a guide to NBA live streaming services all over the world, but first, know that if you can't watch an NBA game on your usual TV channel or streaming service, it might be due to a coverage blackout (in the US) or a geo-blocking restriction (in international markets).

Both can stop you from watching the coverage you want and most likely pay for, especially with many games being shown on national TV.

When either of these are the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA basketball online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Warriors vs Nets live stream: how to watch NBA online in the US

The Warriors vs Nets game is being shown nationally by TNT. If you have it on cable, great - just head to the TNT website, log-in with your credentials, and stream away. If you don't you'll want to find an over-the-top streaming service that offers TNT as one of its channels - and we can point you in the right direction. Tip-off for tonight's game is 7pm ET / 4pm PT in the US. The cheapest way to live stream NBA basketball If you only want to watch the biggest games and are less concerned about RSN coverage, you can watch the NBA online for less with great value OTT streaming service Sling TV. Its Orange package costs just $30 a month and gets you ESPN and TNT, while a $10 p/m Sports Extra add-on nets you NBA TV. This combo will give you an NBA live stream for many nationally televised games, with ABC the only channel not on offer. Plus, Sling offers a FREE TRIAL period so you can check it out for yourself - and unlike cable, cancel your subscription at any time. Its RSN offering is limited, however. The best overall way to watch an NBA live stream Arguably the most complete NBA streaming option is fuboTV, which offers ESPN, TNT and NBA TV along with national channels like ABC, CBS and NBC in most major markets - and select RSNs. Packages start from $59.99 a month for the cable replacement service and there's a FREE 2-week fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. How to watch NBA games out of market Those going online-only can consider the merits of an NBA TV Pass , which gets you access to nationally televised games - though it is subject to blackout restrictions, when they apply. Which means you'll also need a VPN for a complete solution if you go this route.

How to watch NBA online: get a Warriors vs Nets live stream in Canada

If you're a Canadian basketball fan, then you probably (but not necessarily) want to know how to watch the Raptors. For the Warriors vs Nets, you want TSN, where tip-off is the same time as it is in the US - so 7pm ET / 4pm PT. SportsNet and TSN share NBA coverage in Canada, including Raptors games, but also coverage of some of the other big games from around the league. Both are widely available on cable but also offer streaming-only services - TSN Direct (from CAD$19.99 a month) and SN Now (from $9.99 a month). For fans of teams that aren't the Raptors or just love watching basketball in general, Canada's NBA League Pass offering is the way to go. While Raptors games are subject to blackout, no other teams are affected, making it a great choice. Plus, Canadian hoops fans travelling abroad can always use a VPN to get the same NBA coverage they'd normally watch (and pay for) back home.

How to watch Nets vs Warriors: live stream NBA basketball in the UK

UK basketball fans can watch the NBA and live stream this season's biggest games (as well as those of the WNBA) on Sky Sports - available on Sky of course, as well as with BT and Virgin Media, TV packages. As the first of two opening night tip-offs, the Nets vs Warriors is fully covered, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Main Event from midnight (12am) in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event. There are loads of great value ways to add Sky to you bundle, but if the commitment just isn't for you it also offers a contract-free streaming service called Now TV. Your final option is the NBA League Pass, which is available in the UK and will get you every single game of the 2020/21 season from just £3.99 a month for your pick of any three NBA games to watch; £14.99 p/m for full coverage of a single team; or £24.99 a month to get a UK NBA live stream of every single game around. Should you sign up to that or any other UK sports streaming service, you may well want to watch your subscription from abroad - and as detailed above, all you need is a good VPN on your bench,

How to watch Warriors vs Nets: live stream NBA basketball in Australia

If you plan on watching the NBA on TV this season in Australia, then you’ll need a cable package that gives you access to ESPN, as the network owns the country’s NBA broadcast rights and shows the biggest games - including the Warriors vs Nets game which starts at 11am AEDT on Wednesday morning Down Under. You can get a Foxtel subscription with the sports package included that will allow you to watch all the season's biggest televised games on ESPN, while free-to-air broadcaster SBS may also be showing select matchups for free on certain weekends. Don’t want to sign up for Foxtel just to watch the NBA this season? Then great value over-the-top service Kayo Sports has you covered as it will allow you to stream all of ESPN’s NBA coverage for way less than a pay TV package. It costs between $25 and $35 a month, depending on which option, you choose but new customers will be able to test it out for themselves thanks to the service’s 14-day FREE TRIAL. NBA League Pass is also available in Australia and is a great option for true NBA fanatics who want to watch every game of their favourite team and other action from around the league that might not always be on ESPN's broadcast schedule. Going abroad? Remember to consider packing a quality VPN, which will let you access all the same streaming services, NBA games and general sports action you'd normally watch Down Under.