A Philips 4K 65-inch TV deal is now under $300, plus other brands drop to $180

Walmart's Black Friday sale has officially arrived with massive deals in every category. Walmart's Black Friday TV deals are some of the best discounts we've seen with record-low prices on top brands like Samsung, Vizio, Element, and more.

You can find a range of different sizes and features, with prices starting at just $180. Perhaps the best deal is a Philips 65-inch 4K smart TV for only $278, but you'll have to buy this in store from Walmart as it's currently not available online.

If you want to buy from the comfort of your home, the best Black Friday TV deal we've seen is the Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV that's on sale for $327.99. That's a massive $272 discount and the lowest price we've found for Ultra HD TV.

The 55-inch TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts thanks to the PurColor technology and 4K resolution. The Samsung TV will also look good in your home thanks to the ultra-slim design and clean cable solution.



Other standout deals include the Element 40-inch 4K Roku Smart TV on sale for $160, the Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $278, and the Vizio 65-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $398. Keep in mind these deals are limited-time offers that end on Friday or until supplies last.

Philips 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD: $499 $278 at Walmart

This 65-inch Philips TV is a phenomenal price considering it's almost half price for such a large Ultra HD TV. The catch is, you're only able to buy this in store but you should be able to find it at your local store if you're OK to leave the house today.

The best Walmart Black Friday TV deals of 2019:

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $599.99 $327.99 at Walmart

Get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $328 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and includes the SmartThings App, which allows you to stream content directly from your phone to your TV.

Element 40-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $250 $179.99 at Walmart

A fantastic budget TV option, the Element 40-inch 4K TV is on sale for $179.99. The Ultra HD smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $227.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $227.99. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $549.99 $278 at Walmart

Get the feature-rich Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for during Black Friday for $278 at Walmart. That's a $270 discount and the lowest price we've found for Ultra HD smart TV.

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $428 $319.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a 58-inch 4K TV, the Hisense Ultra HD TV is on sale for just $320. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, change the channel, adjust the volume, and more.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $359 at Walmart

You can score a massive $520 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $528 $398 at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sale has the Vizio 65-inch V-Series TV on sale for $398. The big-screen 4K TV has smart capabilities and Chromecast built-in and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

