Walmart is having Black Friday three times this year, because 2020

As if 2020 couldn't get any weirder, Walmart has just announced that it's doing Black Friday not once, not two, but three times this November.

In a bid to spread out the savings, the retailer is launching what it calls 'Black Friday Deals for Days'; so, instead of one huge sale on November 27, shoppers can expect three different sales events to be held over the month.

All three of the sales events will begin online before moving into physical stores.

The first Black Friday sale kicks off at 7PM EST on November 4, followed by the second on Veteran's Day (November 11). The final sale will begin on the night before Thanksgiving on November 25, and will presumably continue up until Cyber Monday.

If that all sounds exhausting, don't forget that Walmart has already kicked off the holiday shopping season with its yearly Big Save event. It's a big competitor for Amazon Prime Day, and the discounts are set to last until the end of the day (October 15).

More chances to buy

As well as giving customers more chances to bag a bargain, the Deals For Days strategy should also prevent shoppers from all bundling into physical stores on one day – which is crucial in the age of Covid-19.

Like other US retailers, Walmart is placing more of an emphasis on online shopping this year, and is closing over Thanksgiving for the first time since the 1980s.

So, what will this mean for finding Black Friday deals this year? Well, you now have two more dates to put in your calendar – we imagine that each sales event will focus on different product categories, so you may not have to shop all three.

On the plus side, it could mean less competition to bag the best deals, as many shoppers will opt to browse the sales on one or two of these dates only – though you can still expect Black Friday itself on November 27 to be the busiest day, and deals are likely to sell out quickly.

That's why we'll be here to scour all the best Walmart Black Friday deals throughout November – and we're expecting lots of discounts on items from laptops, games, headphones, small appliances, toys, and more.

