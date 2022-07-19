Vizio's new MQX-Series 120Hz 4K TVs start at just $629

Audio player loading…

TV maker Vizio has announced its lineup of 4K TVs for 2022-2023, with the new offerings led by its M-Series Quantum X (MQX) models. The MQX sets are loaded with both performance- and gamer-oriented features, while the M-Series Quantum 6 and V-series 4K TVs that Vizio also announced are more value-oriented, with a 65-inch V-series model selling for just $499.

Available in 50-, 65-, and 75-inch screen sizes ranging from $629 to $1,199, the MQX sets feature Quantum Dots for enhanced colors, a full-array LED backlight with up to 32 local dimming zones, and support for both the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats.

Features that would rank the MQX among the best gaming TVs include four HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz support for all screen sizes plus AMD FreeSync Premium VRR, HGiG, and Dolby Vision auto gaming. The 50-inch version additionally offers 1080p at 240 Hz gaming capability. MQX-Series models also feature the company’s new game menu for making quick onscreen adjustments to advanced gaming settings, along with a claimed under-8ms input lag.

Beyond that, the MQX series features Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band compatibility, a ThinFrame design, and a dual-height stand on the 65- and 75-inch models. All MQX sets are available now.

Vizio M-Series Quantum 6 and V-Series 4K TVs

Available in 43-, 55-, 65-, 70- and 75-inch screen sizes at prices ranging from $349 to $949, Vizio’s M-Series Quantum 6 TVs offer many of the same features found in the MQX-Series. A key difference is a 60 Hz instead of 120 Hz display – not surprising given the M-Series Quantum 6’s budget pricing.

Vizio’s value-oriented V-Series models for 2022-2023 are available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 58-, 65-, 70-, and 75-inch screen sizes ranging in price from $299 to $779. V-Series sets also offer many of the same features found in the MQX-Series, with the main differences being a 60 Hz display and no Quantum Dots.

Convenience features found throughout the entire 2022-2023 Vizio 4K TV lineup include a wide array of smart TV apps, with the company’s WatchFree+ streaming service offering 250-plus free, ad-supported channels.

Each model also features a Bluetooth audio output for use with wireless headphones and built-in Apple AirPlay 2.0 and Google Chromecast for streaming to the TV from a smartphone or tablet. Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Hey Google integration are also onboard for hands-free voice control.

Where are the new OLEDs?

While Vizio’s new MQX series and other 4K TVs for 2022-2023 are impressive, especially given the low prices, it was surprising to see no new OLED TV announced. Vizio is one of the few budget-oriented TV brands to release an OLED TV, with its H1 (available in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes) undercutting competitors like LG and Sony in price when first released. (The current H1 models will remain in the Vizio TV line.)

Along with no new OLEDs, the company has refrained from incorporating features like 8K-resolution panels, mini-LED backlights, and ATSC 3.0 tuners.

Does this reluctance to push cutting-edge tech mean that Vizio is ceding that ground to other budget TV makers such as TCL and Hisense, both of which offer 8K and mini-LED models? During a Q&A session following its press announcement for the new TVs, a company rep repeatedly stated that the MQX-Series will satisfy the high-performance requirements of TV enthusiasts, and even pushed its advantages over OLED.

Is the new Vizio MQX-Series really all that? We look forward to getting our hands on a model soon to find out.