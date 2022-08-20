Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream: how to watch from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Rrrrrready to rrrrrrumble once more? Anthony Joshua will be hoping to regain his heavyweight crown this weekend as he takes on Ukranian hero Oleksandr Usyk for an unmissable rematch in Jeddah. Billed as the Rage on the Red Sea, this second encounter between the two fighters was originally scheduled for May but the ongoing conflict in Usyk’s homeland put that plan on hold until now. Not sure where and when to tune in? That's where we can help, with this guide to watching a Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream wherever you are.

Usyk's WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles will all be on the line, while The Ring heavyweight title is also up for grabs after Tyson Fury vacated the belt in the wake of his recent retirement decision.

Joshua will have to put in a much improved performance to win back the titles he lost last year, with the former Olympic gold medalist acknowledging he made a catalog of mistakes in his last match up against Usyk, from his preparation for the fight to his tactics on the night.

The intervening time between the last fight has meanwhile seen Usyk return to his home country to join the fight in the war against Russia, with the 35-year-old given special dispensation by the Ukrainian military to prepare for this much-anticipated rematch.

Follow our guide below to catch this unmissable fight - here's how to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 online and get a boxing live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

More combat sports: how to watch UFC live streams

Is there a FREE Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream?

Endeavouring to bring a source of joy and pride to the people of Ukraine, the rematch between Usyk and Joshua will be free-to-watch on a number of platforms after Saudi Arabia organisers chose to gift the television rights to the Ukrainian fighter.

The fight will be available to live stream on Ukrainian public TV channel Suspilne, streaming service Megogo, and on Oleksandr Usyk's own YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

For those who would prefer commentary in English, you'll be able to simultaneously tune into talkSPORT (opens in new tab), which is available across the globe, including in Ukraine.

It's worth noting if you're outside of Ukraine currently, you'll face geo-restrictions on Usyk's YouTube channel. However, as we explain below, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream as if you were there.

How to watch Usyk vs Joshua 2 if you're away from your country

With options to choose in on YouTube or DAZN covering the fight almost everywhere, if you're abroad right now you'll discover that your coverage is geo-blocked. The only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, the best VPN give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

Watch Usyk vs Joshua 2: UK fight time and live streams

(opens in new tab) You can buy the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 fight for £26.95 exclusively via Sky Sports Box Office (opens in new tab). Watch either via your Sky account, or you can watch on your computer, mobile, tablet and various TV streamers. Coverage of the undercard starts at 6pm BST. The exact start time for the main event will depend on how the undercard progresses through the evening, but we'd expect Usyk and Joshua to make their ring walks at around 10.30pm.

Usyk vs Joshua global live streams: watch on DAZN worldwide

Not in a country that has DAZN? Residents of the country who find themselves abroad for the fight should find they can access their domestic DAZN subscription just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

It's worth noting though that if you're looking to subscribe to DAZN for the first time you may find the service manages to effectively block certain VPNs at the point of creating an account.

But if you've already got an account, a VPN should work wherever you are to help you regain access to pre-existing subscriptions.

More sports: how to get an NFL live stream

What is DAZN?

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is scoring an increasing number of coups, with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 and Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn among the many big pull fights on its schedule.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive.

Plus, it works with pretty much any modern device imaginable, including: iOS, Android, PS4, PS5, Xbox One X and S, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, and smart TVs.

(Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Who is Oleksandr Usyk?

Oleksandr Usyk is the only fighter in history to unify all four cruiserweight world titles, which he vacated in 2019 in order to step up to the heavyweight division.

The 35-year-old southpaw is undefeated in his professional career, winning all 19 of his fights, with 13 via knockout.

Usyk is a defence-first fighter, capable of absorbing shots and out-boxing opponents in short, fast bursts.

While it remains to be seen how his enforced lay off thanks to the war in Ukraine has affected him, Usyk will likely feel confident of defeating Joshua, with this rematch taking place on neutral soil.

Who is Anthony Joshua?

Anthony Joshua is a former heavyweight champion and one of boxing's biggest stars, with the 32-year-old having held the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts.

The Watford-born fighter beat Andy Ruiz Jr. in their rematch in 2019, after losing the titles to him in June of that year.

Having reclaimed his crown, Joshua then suffered defeat to Usyk in their first fight at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year.

AJ has fought professionally 26 times, winning 24 of those and losing once.

That 22 of his 24 victories (92%) came by knockout demonstrates his power, and with Joshua having bulked up for this rematch, his favoured right hand could be even more devastating.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: What happened last time

The last encounter between these two boxing giants saw Usyk crowned WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight world champion after a stunning unanimous points win in front of 65,000 fight fans inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

The clash proved a perfect showcase for the Ukrainian's ringcraft, despite Joshua's huge physical advantage.

Usyk's commanding performance left the homecoming hero looking dispirited long before the final bell, with Joshua close to being stopped toward the fight's conclusion.

Usyk vs Joshua: Tale of the tape

Nicknames: AJ vs The Cat

Age: 32 vs 35

Stance: Orthodox vs Southpaw

Height: 6 foot 6 inches vs 6 foot 3 inches

Reach: 82 inches vs 78 inches

Fights: 26 vs 19

Wins: 24 vs 19

Losses: 2 vs 0

Draws: 0 vs 0

KOs: 22 vs 19

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard for Saturday's fight

The Usyk vs Joshua rematch headlines a packed bill in Jeddah, with a succession of intriguing match-ups that will set the stage for the main event.

Much-fancied Croatian heavyweight contender Filip Hrgovic will finally take on China’s unbeaten Zhilei Zhang. The clash was originally scheduled to take place on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez’s defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, but Hrgovic was forced to pull out following the death of his father.

Liverpool's Callum Smith will meanwhile meet France’s Mathieu Bauderlique in a battle to become the WBC mandatory challenger at light-heavyweight.