USA vs Czech Republic live stream: how to watch Olympic basketball free online from anywhere

After an inauspicious start, Team USA bounced back in style with a rampaging victory over Iran, and Gregg Popovich's men will seal their place in the 2020 Olympic basketball quarter-finals by beating the Czech Republic - who also defeated Iran and lost to group winners France. Both teams are eyeing up that final seed, so read on as we explain how to get a USA vs Czech Republic live stream and watch 2020 Olympics basketball online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

The best second-placed team at the end of the group stage gets to join the group winners in the seeded pot, and currently it's Team USA who have the upper hand, thanks to their monster points difference.

Dame Lillard was the hero of the hour, slamming home seven three-pointers as Iran felt the full force of the Dream Team's frustration, and they'll be back on top of the world going into this crucial final group game.

Tomáš Satoranský and Ondřej Balvín are the big names in a big Czech Republic lineup, but what they boast in height they appear to lack in free throw shooting accuracy, their 7-for-16 against France a key factor in the 97-77 defeat.

It's crunch time, so read on as we explain how to watch USA vs Czech Republic online and live stream Olympics basketball from anywhere today.

How to watch the men's basketball in the US - and for free

You'll have to be up early to watch USA vs Czech Republic, which tips off at 8am ET / 5am PT on Saturday morning. The game is being shown exclusively on NBC's new-ish streaming platform Peacock TV, which means there's a way to watch the Dream Team for FREE! Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets basketball fans all of the US Men's Olympics basketball games, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. But best of all, Peacock even offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, which means you'll be able to watch at least one Team USA game for free - play your cards right and it could be more. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad when USA vs Czech Republic is on, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

Who has a free Olympics basketball live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the basketball, is being shown for free around the world. Those living in Australia have the benefit of Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, though the broadcaster's coverage varies, and it isn't 100% clear which basketball games it will be showing.

How to watch Olympics basketball from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympics basketball live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

How to watch USA vs Czech Republic FREE: live stream Olympics basketball in Canada

Basketball fans based in Canada can watch USA vs Czech Republic through CBC Sports, but set an alarm, with tip-off scheduled for 8am ET / 5am PT on Saturday morning. It's being shown through the channel's standalone streaming service, and better still, CBC Gem offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, this one may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double-check there before you sign up to anything. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics coverage, but at the time of writing it isn't totally clear if either of them will be showing USA vs Czech republic. Want to watch your domestic coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch USA vs Czech Republic: live stream Olympics basketball for FREE in Australia

Aussie basketball fans can watch the USA vs Czech Republic game for FREE Down Under, thanks to the 7plus streaming service. Tip-off is set for 10pm AEST on Saturday night. Not only does the 7plus service have a massive range of Tokyo Olympics coverage, you can also watch it on a whole host of devices like PCs, Macs, iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic Olympics coverage.

How to watch USA vs Czech Republic: live stream Olympics basketball in the UK