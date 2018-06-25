Uruguay vs Russia live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Uruguay vs Russia - when and where This Russia 2018 Group A game sees Uruguay take on host nation Russia at the Samara Arena. The World Cup game will kick-off at 5pm in Russia, so that's 3pm BST, 10am ET, 7am PT, 12am AEST (or 11am in Uruguay).

The Group A game sees host nation and unbeaten Russia take on also unbeaten Uruguay. After a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in that magical first game of the World Cup, Russia is looking to continue its success in this game by topping the group.

It won't all be quite so straight forward though as Russia is missing its midfielder Alan Dzagoev after sustaining a hamstring injury in that last game. Uruguay is also a man down with defender Jose Giminez unable to play due to a thigh injury he picked up in Uruguay's 1-0 win over Egypt.

While both Russia and Uruguay have won their first two games, Russia has managed to score on eight occasions conceding just once. Uruguay just scraped its 1-0 victory over Egypt at the last minute and beat Saudi Arabia just 1-0 also.

Russia is the lowest ranked team at the tournament but has so far surprised by performing well and rising to the pressure of being the host nation. Previous host nations, Germany (2006), France (1998) and Italy (1990) all won all three of their group stage games. Russia has won six of the last eight meetings with Uruguay.

You can live stream the Uruguay vs Russia World Cup 2018 match for free using our tips below, and every other match with our handy World Cup viewing guide. Or read on to see you options for this game where you are.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Uruguay vs Russia live in the UK

From 3pm BST you'll be able to watch the action of the match between Uruguay vs Russia live in the UK. This is thanks to coverage by ITV which will show the game broadcast on TV but also via its ITV Hub app for those watching online. If you're abroad but want to check out the UK coverage of this crucial clash, then you'll need a VPN and then to jump on TVPlayer.com for the action.

How to watch Uruguay vs Russia: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster of the World Cup 2018 so that's where you can catch the game live. The Uruguay vs Russia kick-off time will be 10am ET, 7am PT. The Fox Go app is another way to watch, ideal for those on the go. For all cord cutters that don't have cable, Fox Sports is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Russia vs Uruguay: Canada live stream

For this tournament CTV is the official Canada broadcaster and will broadcast the Uruguay vs Russia game live at 10am Ontario time or over the internet via the CTV Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Uruguay vs Russia: Australia live stream

While Optus Sport may be the official Australian broadcaster of the 2018 World Cup, technical issues with the network’s World Cup coverage have led to a new agreement with SBS . Besides broadcasting all of the country’s national team games , SBS will now simulcast the World Cup until the end of the group stages. This means that football fans in Australia can now live stream the World Cup for free until we reach the Knockout stage. SBS will show the Nigeria vs Iceland game at midnight AEST.

How to watch Russia vs Uruguay: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup 2018 in New Zealand so you can catch the Uruguay vs Russia game at 2am NZT. Or watch it via you mobile using the Sky Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN service, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

