Tottenham vs Brentford live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final from anywhere

Tottenham Hotspur can move a step closer to winning their first piece of silverware in 13 years tonight as they face Championship side Brentford - read on for your full guide to getting a Tottenham vs Brentford live stream and watch the EFL Carabao Cup semi-final game from anywhere in the world.

While a division apart, beating the Bees will be a far from an easy task for Jose Mourinho's men, with the visitors currently going great guns in the Championship and undoubtedly fired up after reaching the last four of this competition for the first time in their history. Currently 4th in the Championship, the Bees have not lost in any competition since October.

Tottenham vs Brentford live stream Date: Tuesday, January 5 Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 6.45am AEDT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (England) Live stream: Sky Sports via Sky Go or Now TV Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Despite missing out on promotion in agonising style in the playoffs last season - and losing key players such as Matty Cash and Said Benrahma to Aston Villa and West Ham, respectively - Brentford boss Thomas Frank has managed to rebuild and rejuvenate his team for another promotion push.

Spurs got back on track at the weekend, returning to the top four in the Premier League following their 3-0 home victory over Leeds United. Despite the recent crowded fixture schedule, Mourinho is expected to put out a strong side as he goes in search of his first trophy since taking the helm in north London 14 months ago.

Gareth Bale is a confirmed absentee for Spurs, as is Matt Doherty following his red card against Leeds, while Steven Bergwijn will face a late fitness test on a groin injury. Erik Lamela is also unavailable for the game for unspecified reasons, while Brentford look set to have a full complement of players available for this massive cup clash with only midfielder Shandon Baptiste unavailable for the Bees.

Read on for your full guide to getting a Spurs vs Brentford live stream, and watch this EFL Carabao Cup semi-final match-up no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Tottenham vs Brentford live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a Tottenham vs Brentford live stream from anywhere

Tottenham vs Brentford live stream: how to watch EFL Carabao Cup semi-final in the UK today

Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcast rights to the Carabao Cup this year. The build-up for Spurs vs Brentford starts on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm GMT. That means you'll need the Sky Go app for your phone or tablet if you're out and about but still want to tune in to the Carabao Cup semi-final. If you're not a full Sky subscriber (and don't want to be), then you can also consider a Sports pass from its Now TV streaming service. If you're outside the UK for this one, then you'll need to download and use a VPN, log in to a UK stream and then use your Sky or Now account with that.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford: live stream EFL Carabao Cup soccer in the US

Online subscription service ESPN+ has exclusive access to the EFL Cup and therefore is your destination for Spurs vs Brentford today. It only costs $4.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Today's semi-final is set to kick off in the US at 2.45pm ET or 11.45am PT and you can learn more about and get access to ESPN+ here.

FREE Tottenham vs Brentford live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final online in Canada

Canadian soccer fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as streaming service DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game with its great value DAZN packages. It's an absolute bargain as just CA$20 a month or $150 a year, especially when you consider that you get not only the Carabao Cup's closing stages, but also that DAZN's the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League, Champions League and NFL -

that's all kinds of football covered! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can try it for free by taking advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. Don't forget, you can take your preferred Tottenham vs Brentford live stream coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to watch a Tottenham vs Brentford live stream in Australia

You're looking at a 6.45am AEDT kick-off on Wednesday morning Down Under. If you do manage it, subscription service beIN Sport 1 is showing the Carabao Cup semi-final live. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't thoug, as you can also subscribe to beIN on a streaming-only basis to watch on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. Alongside these, the other great options for soccer fans Down Under is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, English soccer like the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup...the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest December 2020 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working brilliantly with the service.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford online: get a Carabao Cup live stream in New Zealand

Just like in Australia, beIN Sport has you covered for Carabao Cup football action in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two week trial. Kick off for Kiwi's is at 8.45am NZDT on Wednesday morning (January 6).