Today's best Super Bowl TV deal is LG's C1 OLED TV down to a record-low price

We're scouring the web for today's best Super Bowl TV deals, and we've just spotted a massive discount on LG's stunning C1 OLED display. Amazon has the 65-inch OLED TV from LG on sale for $1,796.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a whopping $700 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the OLED display.



Ranked as one of TechRadar's best TVs of 2022, the LG C1 OLED features a stunning OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life - perfect for watching the big game. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for the LG's OLED TV and a fantastic price for a gorgeous big-screen display. If you're looking for a premium set, this is one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've spotted so far, and we don't know how long Amazon will have the LG TV at this record-low price.

Today's best Super Bowl TV deal

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796.99 at Amazon

Save $703 - Amazon has LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796.99. That's a massive $703 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch display. Perfect for watching the Super Bowl - the LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

More of today's best Super Bowl TV deals

