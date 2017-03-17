Tired of sitting through opening credits? Netflix is experimenting with a solution

Netflix is experimenting with a "Skip Intro" button that bypasses the opening credits of some shows, shaving precious seconds from binge viewers' upcoming marathon.

Not every program in Netflix's library seems to have its opening credits dodged, but some of the streaming giant's original programs, like House of Cards and Daredevil, can now have their sizable, minute-plus long intros skipped. Netflix confirmed the Skip Intro button testing to The Verge .

The Skip Intro feature also works for shows outside the Netflix Original label, such as The Walking Dead, Mad Men, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

However, some shows we tested, like Bob's Burgers, 30 Rock, Futurama, and Netflix's own Bojack Horseman were no-gos, (though we can't say we mind, given how catchy those shows' theme songs are).

Skip the intro, start the binge

It appears Netflix's new button began popping up for some as far back as three weeks ago, according to users on Reddit. The button appears to be available in select regions globally.

Netflix already skips the intro on certain shows when put on autoplay, but that feature usually just applies to content that doesn't employ a cold open (that is, start with an quick scene or gag before the show's intro kicks in.)

As noted by The Verge, the Skip Intro button is present for shows that dive into the opening credits as well as those with a cold opening.

It's unclear which shows merit a Skip Intro button at this time, considering Bojack Horseman's currently unskippable open is nearly as long as Mad Men's cucumber-cool Track 1 jam and Parks and Rec's chirpy intro combined. This is likely due to the experimental nature of the feature, and one Netflix would probably codify if and when the button rolls out to all.

We've contacted Netflix to learn more about Skip Intro, including where and when it's expected to roll out. We'll update this story if we learn more.