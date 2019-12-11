This Echo Dot deal is back at Amazon for just $0.99

It's officially two weeks until Christmas, and to celebrate Amazon has dropped an incredible deal on the Echo Dot. For a limited time, Prime members can get the 3rd generation Echo Dot for just $0.99 when you sign up for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.98. If you're not a Prime Member, you can still snag this deal for just $2 more.

The 3rd generation Echo Dot is a smart speaker that works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more using just your voice.

Amazon Music is a subscription streaming service that's comparable to Spotify and Apple Music. The unlimited service gives you access to tens of millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations.

This bundle deal makes a fantastic pairing because you can ask Alexa to stream Amazon Music from the Echo Dot. An Echo Dot normally costs $49.99 (currently on sale for $24.99) so with this bundle deal you're saving $25 and getting the smart speaker at a record-low price.

This offer is for new subscribers only, and you'll be automatically renewed after one month, so make sure to set a calendar reminder if you want to cancel.

