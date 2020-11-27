This Acer Nitro 5 Black Friday deal gets you ray-traced gaming from a $949 laptop

Get ray-traced gaming at a fantastic price thanks to this Black Friday deal on an Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 for just $949 over at B&H Photo (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your area).
Save $50 - With an RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Acer Nitro 5 has some eye-wateringly powerful components for the money. The catch? It's got a 9th gen Intel Core i5 processor – which is a little older and slower than most of the current Intel and AMD models.
When we reviewed the Acer Nitro 5, we found it to be a competent gaming laptop for the budget-conscious consumer, though it definitely had some issues (particularly large bezels, for instance). Still, it's a budget gaming laptop and thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can get some entry-level ray-traced gaming for a very affordable price.
The Nitro 5 comes with a ninth-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, which is slower than the most recent generations but not that much slower, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD – all of which is pretty standard for any gaming laptop nowadays.
The big stand-out is the GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, which you rarely see at this price point, that makes this an incredible laptop deal that you should definitely give a long, hard look at if you're in the market for a cheap gaming laptop for the holidays.
