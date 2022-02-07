The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a huge 40% off in this great Amazon deal

From The Book of Boba Fett to The Legend of Vox Machina and the upcoming Moon Knight, 2022 has brought with it a slew of shows that are exclusive to streaming platforms; so why not watch them in style and snag this deal on an awesome 4K Roku streaming stick?

Not only is it one of the best streaming sticks Roku has to offer but the Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) is currently 40%-off on Amazon right now (down to $29.98).

While we did see it on sale for slightly less during last Black Friday this Roku streaming stick was still selling for $29 - so you're only paying 98¢ more than its cheapest ever price if you grab it today.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best streaming stick deals near you.

Today's best Roku Streaming Stick deal

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): $49.99 $29.98 at Amazon

Save $20 - This almost as good as Black Friday deal nets you an impressively fast streaming stick that supports 4K video with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. At this discounted price there are very few reasons to not love this Roku device.



In our review of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) we called it a reliable streaming stick that comes with neat features at an affordable price. While we didn't get a massive overhaul to Roku's mid-tier gadget lineup, this upgraded stick offers some nice upgrades like Dolby Vision and HDR10+ as well as a new processor that speeds up the startup process.

There are a few issues with it though, namely that the UI is practically unchanged from what Roku introduced about five years ago (meaning it's a little clunky) and that remote pairing can be tricky. Considering it's on offer though, you could easily overlook these faults for the price.

Other great streaming stick deals