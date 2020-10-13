These Sony noise-cancelling headphones have been given a $100 price cut

Are you looking for a pair of Sony noise-cancelling headphones? Well, thanks to these stellar Prime Day deals, the WH-BX900N and WH-CH710N have both plummeted in price, costing $123 and $88, respectively.

The WH-BX900N normally cost $248, while the WH-CH710N can usually be found for $199 – and that means both headphones have seen price cuts of over $100 this Prime Day. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

These are the lowest prices we've seen for both pairs of noise-cancelling headphones, and while neither can quite match the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM4 in terms of audio performance, both make great cheaper alternatives – especially at these prices.

Sony WHXB900N noise-cancelling headphones:

With up to 30 hours of battery life, intuitive touch controls and digital noise cancellation, you're picking up a pretty sophisticated set of headphones for a great price here. The WHXB900Ns are more geared towards bass heads, so if you're after that thumping low range you'll be particularly at home here.

Sony WHCH710N noise-cancelling headphones:

You'll find the Sony WHCH710N headphones available for well under $100 at Amazon right now. That's an excellent price drop, beating the previous record low by $10 (these briefly dropped to $98 in August). If you're after cheap noise-cancelling headphones but don't want to sacrifice power or battery life, this is a great bet.

The Sony WH-XB900N exist as a bridge between the company’s Extra Bass series and the premium WH-1000XM3 cans – and as a result, you're getting the best of both worlds, with deep bass frequencies and great noise cancellation.

Meanwhile, the WH-CH710N sport a fun, lively sound and come with similar adaptive noise-cancelling technology to the XM3s, with Sony cutting the cost with a cheaper plastic frame and no support for Hi-Res Audio codecs.

So, if you're just looking for a simple pair of wireless cans that can block out annoying environmental sound, and you do most of your music listening on Spotify, the CH710N could be the ideal headphones for you.

