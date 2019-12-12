These Lego Star Wars deals will get you an easy Christmas gift for cheap

If you've been looking for an easy Christmas present for someone, this great Lego Star Wars deal will be perfect. For a limited time, Amazon has discounted a number of Star Wars sets by up to 20%.

This deal doesn't apply to all Lego Star Wars sets, so if you've been waiting for the Millennium Falcon to become cheap you're out of luck, but there are various sets from the upcoming Rise of Skywalker, as well as kits from classic scenes and more.

These are all Lego Star Wars sets that were a decent price anyway, but with this 20% price cut, they're perfect Christmas presents to give.

Check out the highlights of the deal below. If you want to browse all the deals, you can find the Amazon page here.

Lego Star Wars deals for Christmas gifts

Lego Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Anakin's Podracer: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

This is the most popular scene from one of the least popular Star Wars films: get Anakin's Podracer, as well as a collectible Luke Skywalker minifigure, for 20% off. This is perfect for people who like the prequel films, or even just this scene.

Lego Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith AT-AP Walker: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

This kit comes with an AT-AP Walker as well as a few clone troopers, a Wookee and a few droids. If you've got someone who likes enacting their own Lego Star Wars battles, it'll be the perfect kit for them, and this 20% discount makes it a great gift for you to give.

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Duel on Starkiller Base: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon

If you want to re-enact the emotional climax of The Force Awakens, this small set complete with Ren and Rey is for you. And if you know someone else who loves the film, that'll be great for them too.

Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Pasaana Speeder Chase: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Sure, you (probably) haven't seen The Rise of Skywalker yet, but you can re-enact it yourself with this set. It includes BB-8, Rey, and a few First Order soldiers, as well as two big vehicles.

Not in the US? Here are some great Lego Star Wars prices in your region.