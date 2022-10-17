There’s a fix for the iPhone 14 'SIM not supported' bug, but it’s not perfect

Audio player loading…

If you’re struggling with iOS 16’s 'SIM not supported' bug on your new iPhone then there’s good news, as Apple has explained how you can fix it.

The bug is being reported by some users of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, all of which are running Apple’s iOS 16 software. Users report seeing a message warning them that their SIM is not supported, and after this their device freezes, making it unusable for a while.

According to MacRumors (opens in new tab), Apple recommends that you wait a few minutes to see if the message disappears and your iPhone unfreezes. If that doesn't happen, it recommends that you don’t attempt to restore the device, and instead head to an Apple Store or your service provider to get assistance.

Apple has explained that this is a software issue rather than a hardware problem, so it shouldn’t be long before it can roll out a fix via an iOS update.

Get your iPhone repaired sooner rather than later

The iPhone 14 range has experienced its fair share of problems since launch.

Almost right away users started complaining about the cameras shaking when used with third-party apps, result in blurred images and video. Thankfully released a fix for this issue fairly quickly, but not long after, iPhone 14 Pro owners started to report issues themselves. Their iPhones would restart all on their own and at random while using MagSafe charging, and some Verizon customers were having 5G connectivity issues.

In most cases you'll be able to get your phone repaired or replaced at an Apple Store. Most phones will be under warranty in the first few weeks and months after purchase, so be sure to get any problem checked out straight away – if you wait, and the problems persist, then you might have to foot a bill for a repair that you could have got for free.

Alternatively, if you’ve had enough of the iPhone’s bugs, you could try and return the smartphone and get a different device from our picks for the best phone of 2022.