Apple acknowledges iPhone 14 Pro camera bug, preps fix

A disturbing iPhone 14 Pro camera bug has been confirmed by Apple and is getting a fix.

As reported by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) and shared on YouTube (opens in new tab) and social media (opens in new tab), Apple's iPhone 14 Pro camera system goes into almost uncontrollable shaking when used with a handful of third-party apps.

In another video shared on YouTube, an iPhone 14 Pro owner is running TikTok while the iPhone 14 Pro camera system shakes violently enough to make the video almost blur and for the phone to make a buzzing sound. Similar videos were shared on Twitter by users of the app Snapchat, which is also affected.

We've used the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which shipped on September 16, extensively and with both apps and found no similar problems. However, the issue is serious and real enough that Apple acknowledged it in a statement to TechRadar.

"We’re aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week,” said an Apple spokesperson in an email.

There was no further detail on why this is happening or exactly what these users are seeing. Some iPhone 14 Pro customers have surmised that this is related to the optical image stabilization system, but it could just as easily be the system that switched between lenses for, say ultrawide and telephoto.

While it's concerning that Apple's new iPhone 14 line is suffering through an early, yet noticeable bug, Kudos to Apple for quickly acknowledging it and prepping a quick fix.

Considering the importance of the iPhone 14 Pro's new camera system (48MP pixel-binning sensor, new ultrawide camera, new 2X zoom option), a bug like this could make the phone essentially unusable.

There are some concerns that using the phone with these third-party apps while the shake occurs could lead to phone damage, but Apple offered no confirmation on that.

Still, while we wait for that fix, we think it might be best to use apps that don't cause the iPhone 14 Pro camera to shake.

