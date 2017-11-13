The Super affordable Nokia 2 with a two-day battery life comes to the UAE

The Nokia 2 was recently announced and it’s set to land in the UAE on the 24th of November. Although it sits at the bottom of the new HMD Global-built Nokia range, it has a surprisingly big battery and could have more going for it than just a low price of AED 349.

The Nokia 2 has a 4,100mAh juice pack, which is bigger than the batteries in most phones at any price. The massive Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for example has just a 3,300mAh one, and HMD Global claims the Nokia 2's battery will allow for up to two days of life on a single charge.

It remains to be seen whether that will be true or not, but the otherwise modest specs of the Nokia 2 should help, as it has just a 5.0-inch 720 x 1280 screen, a 1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 chipset, 1GB of RAM, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one, 8GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

The power does concern us though. Performance of the more powerful Nokia 3 didn't exactly impress, and with less RAM and an entry-level chipset in the Nokia 2 we wonder how well it will perform on screen.

The Nokia 2 is set to slot below the Nokia 3 in the range

Priced to move

That’s the trade-off when it comes to entry-level devices, but with the UAE price set to AED 349, it is at least priced accordingly.

And there are some notable points beyond the battery life. It’s clad in aluminum for one, giving it a potentially higher-end look than some budget phones, and it runs a stock version of Android Nougat, with Android Oreo confirmed to be arriving on the Nokia 2 at a later date.

The release date is set for 24th November and the Nokia 2 will launch in Pewter/Black, Pewter/White and Copper/Black colours.