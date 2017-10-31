Nokia 2 announced with two-day battery life and a low price

The Nokia 2 has just been announced and it’s set to slot in at the bottom of the new HMD Global-built Nokia range, but with a surprisingly big battery it could have more going for it than just a low price.

The Nokia 2 has a 4,100mAh juice pack, which is bigger than the batteries in most phones at any price. The massive Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for example has just a 3,300mAh one, and HMD Global claims the Nokia 2's battery will allow for up to two days of life on a single charge.

It remains to be seen whether that will be true or not, but the otherwise modest specs of the Nokia 2 should help, as it has just a 5.0-inch 720 x 1280 screen, a 1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 chipset, 1GB of RAM, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one, 8GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

The power does concern us though. Performance of the more powerful Nokia 3 didn't exactly impress, and with less RAM and an entry-level chipset in the Nokia 2 we wonder how well it will perform on screen.

The Nokia 2 is set to slot below the Nokia 3 in the range

Priced to move

That’s the trade-off when it comes to entry-level devices, but with a global average price of €99 (around $115, £85, AU$150) it is at least priced accordingly.

And there are some notable points beyond the battery life. It’s clad in aluminum for one, giving it a potentially higher-end look than some budget phones, and it runs a stock version of Android Nougat, with Android Oreo confirmed to be arriving on the Nokia 2 at a later date.

The exact release date is yet to be revealed, but apparently it will land in the UK in 2018.